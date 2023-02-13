'VChandigarhians' Community Group launched to contribute to the development of City Beautiful

With a vision to pay back to the City Beautiful Chandigarh, Chandigarh University (CU) and Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) launched 'VChandigarhians' Community Group today at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh.

Within 22 years of its establishment, there is a strong alumni network of more than 10,000 ex-students of Chandigarh University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges belonging to Chandigarh city. The newly launched community group will provide a platform where youth of the city could connect with each other and share their innovative ideas for improving the ease of living for residents of Chandigarh belonging to every section of the society. VChandigarhians community group was formally inaugurated by Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

While addressing the gathering, Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Our institutions, Chandigarh University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges, have been named after the City Beautiful Chandigarh, which has delivered quality education and set the highest of benchmarks in the field of Higher Education. Over the years we have received so much from the city, but it is time to pay back to the city. Through 'VChandigarhians', we will connect with the strong force of city youth and celebrate the spirit of the City Beautiful."

He further added, "Through VChandigarhians we will all work together as a team to contribute on various social development initiatives in the field of Education, healthcare, women empowerment, environment, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, renewable energy, smart city, child healthcare, and most importantly, higher education. We invite our former students to be part of the initiative and contribute in making the world-class city Chandigarh even more sustainable for the future."

Satnam Sandhu further added that, "We through our NGO Chandigarh Welfare Trust have already started various initiatives like Swachh Bharat Community Awareness Program, Sashakt Nari for Women Empowerment, Mera Shehar Sundar Shehar for Environment Protection, Swasath Chandigarh for Healthcare for Old, Women & Children and Skill Development programs for Youth." Chandigarh Welfare Trust is organizing a Blood Donation Camp in the memory of martyrs of Pulwama Attack in Sector 37 in association with Rotary Club and Blood Bank Society of Chandigarh on 14th February 2023. Sandhu invited the youth of Chandigarh to join and contribute in these initiatives.

About 300 ex-students attended the alumni meet today, of which Shaksham Puniyani, who studied BSc Animation (2021 Batch) at Chandigarh University, has turned into an entrepreneur with his startup named Noisy Studios. He said, "The start-up ecosystem in Chandigarh is on the rise, and I wish to contribute to it through my start-up company. I owe so much to Chandigarh University for teaching me management and network building, which helps me in managing my own start-up company. I further wish to provide industry-mentorship programmes for building new entrepreneurs in the city, who can be the job providers for many." Shaksham also provides creatives for shopping websites Myntra and Flipkart, & offers marketing services to AU Four Cafe, Hindustan Tyres, and Roadies KoffeeHouz, Mohali.

Mohit Thakur of three-year LLB 2018 batch at Chandigarh University is currently serving as the Assistant Advocate General with Punjab Government. While speaking about his experience with Chandigarh University, Mohit said, "I am grateful to Chandigarh University for helping me inculcate all the industry-relevant skills, making me capable of what I am today. Owing to this, I wish to provide free-of-cost coaching and training for students who aspire to make a career in Judicial and Civil Services."

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and an autonomous educational institution approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

