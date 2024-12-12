Vectus Ten-X ,10-layer Tank Takes the Market by Storm with Record-Breaking Response

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Vectus is thrilled to announce that its recently launched Ten-X Tank, a breakthrough product in water storage solutions, has received an exceptional response across key markets. This innovative tank, introduced in the first phase across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, NCR and Haryana has resonated strongly with customers and industry partners alike.

The Ten-X Tank, featuring its advanced 10-layer technology, has redefined water storage solutions by offering unmatched strength, durability, and hygiene. Designed to cater to both household and industrial needs, the product has quickly become the preferred choice for customers seeking advanced and reliable water storage options.

"We are delighted with the tremendous response to the Ten-X Tank," said Atul Ladha - Managing Director of the company

"The feedback from the market has been overwhelmingly positive, and it reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers- said Ashish Baheti, Managing Director of the company

The Ten-X Tank's success highlights the trust and confidence that our customers have in the Vectus brand." - said Divian Baheti , Executive Director of the Company

The Ten-X Tank's successful launch was complemented by a strong marketing and promotional campaign across leading publications, including Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Patrika, Bhaskar, and NBT. The campaign effectively showcased the tank's unique features and benefits, driving strong demand and customer interest.

Early market feedback has praised the tank's exceptional durability, advanced technology, and superior quality, positioning it as a game-changer in the water storage segment. Encouraged by this response, Vectus plans to accelerate its efforts to expand the product's reach to more markets in the coming phases.

About Vectus

Vectus is a leading name in water storage solutions, known for its high-quality, durable, and innovative products. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement, Vectus continues to set new benchmarks in the water storage industry.

The launch of the 10-Layer Water Storage Tank aligns with Vectus's mission to enhance water security through advanced technology and quality manufacturing. The tank is available in multiple sizes, catering to a wide range of residential, commercial, and industrial needs, and will be distributed across Vectus's extensive dealer network.

A Legacy of Excellence

Vectus isn't new to this game; for over 30 years, the company has been the backbone of India's water storage solutions. With 4,000 distributors, over 15,000 retailers, and 10 manufacturing plants nationwide, Vectus is synonymous with reliability.

