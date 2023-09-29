Vedanta Aluminium and OSPCB Jharsuguda raise awareness on Ozone Layer conservation

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], September 29: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, conducted an awareness campaign among students on the occasion of World Ozone Day recently, in association with the Regional Office of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), and Badmal Panchayat Government School, Jharsuguda. The event was graced by several distinguished attendees, including Er. HK Nayak, Regional Officer -Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Ms. Anusha Ekka, Deputy Scientist – OSPCB, Mr. Kishore Patel, Principal – Badmal Panchayat Government School, along with Dr. Amit Kumar Tyagi, Head – Environment at Vedanta.

The day-long celebration was marked by a series of engaging activities to raise awareness about the significance of the ozone layer and the need to preserve it, aligning with the theme of World Ozone Day 2023 ‘Fixing the Ozone Layer and Reducing Climate Change’. The highlight of the event was the planting of saplings, including Chloroxylon Swietenia (a vulnerable tree species) and various fruit-bearing plants, symbolizing Vedanta’s commitment to a greener future. A lively Nukkad Natak (street play) underscored the need for ozone layer preservation. In addition, students from classes 6th to 10th participated in drawing competitions, while the senior classes (9th and 10th) engaged in a thought-provoking debate competition themed around World Ozone Day.

Speaking about Vedanta’s sustainability initiatives, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business said, “Our comprehensive approach towards environmental sustainability includes a robust focus on carbon reduction and mitigation. In pursuit of this endeavour, we have achieved significant reductions in GHG emissions, promoted enhanced water management practices, promoted circular economy practices through sustainable by-product and waste management, and created massive carbon sinks. Our operational approach, from raw material sourcing to product delivery, is consistently focused on the long-term sustainability of the planet.

Speaking on the awareness drive, Er. H K Nayak, Regional Officer, Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Jharsuguda said, “I wish to commend Vedanta for their proactive approach in forging this strategic partnership aimed at nurturing future environmentally conscious citizens. This collaboration underscores the critical importance of raising awareness about ozone-depleting substances, which are significant contributors to climate change. Through this initiative, we seek to emphasize the pressing need for immediate action, in alignment with the principles of the Montreal Protocol.”

Vedanta Aluminium significantly increased its focus on climate action through a blend of global benchmarking, industry partnerships, proactive business action and community mobilisation. The highlights include:

Vedanta Aluminium received the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance Standard certification at its Jharsuguda-based plant for showcasing high sustainability performance, a coveted indicator of sustainability worldwide.

Vedanta Aluminium is the first in India to launch low carbon ‘green’ aluminium, catering to the increasing global demand for sustainable materials

Vedanta Aluminium established a lush new Butterfly Park within its premises at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The park harbours over 100 meticulously curated selections of plant species that help attract and nurture more than 30 rare and exquisite butterfly species such as the Common Mormon, Zebra Blue and Danaid Eggfly

The company has commissioned India’s largest fleet of electric forklifts powered by lithium-ion batteries, helping ensure greener plant operations

In collaboration with the Rotary Club of Jharsuguda Green, the company undertook a significant urban citywide cleanup initiative on World Environment Day, focusing on the restoration and cleanliness of Manmohan Ground in Jharsuguda and adjacent areas.

In partnership with the Forest Department of Jharsuguda, Vedanta employees volunteered for a cleanup operation at Singhabaga, a vital wetland habitat located in Jharsuguda. This significant endeavour not only focused on enhancing the environmental cleanliness of the area but also involved the installation of birdhouses to support the migratory bird population that frequents the region throughout the year.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

www.vedantaaluminium.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor