Vedanta Aluminium Champions Grassroots Cricket through Kashipur Premier League 2025 in Rayagada, Odisha

Bhubaneswar(Odisha) [India], May 27: Vedanta Aluminium, India's leading producer of aluminium, extended its support to the 2025 edition of the Kashipur Premier League (KPL) a prominent annual cricket tournament organised by the local community of Kashipur village in Rayagada district, Odisha. The initiative reflects the company's steadfast commitment to nurturing grassroots sporting talent, while also promoting life skills and holistic development among youth in the region.

The tournament saw spirited participation from 128 players representing various teams across the Kashipur block. After weeks of competitive action, the grand finale delivered an electrifying showdown between Khantikashipuriya and Smart 11, drawing over 2,000 spectators from nearby villages. Khantikashipuriya clinched the championship in a thrilling finish. The winners were felicitated by Mr. Debabrata Malik, Inspector In-Charge, Kashipur, and Dr. Netanand Naik, Head of the Community Health Center, in the presence of local leaders and government officials.

Commending the players, Sunil Gupta, Chief Operating Officer, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “Sports is a powerful medium to nurture the youth. Odisha has a rich sporting heritage, and by supporting community-level tournaments like the Kashipur Premier League, our team at Rayagada aims to empower young talent and contribute meaningfully to the state's legacy of sporting excellence.”

Dr. Netanand Naik, Head of the Community Health Center, Kashipur, added, “I appreciate the mines team of Vedanta Aluminium for this impactful initiative that offers a platform for rural youth to showcase their talent and engage in constructive, competitive sports. Their participation not only inspires others but also fosters a stronger, healthier community spirit.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains dedicated to empowering local communities through quality education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. These efforts underline Vedanta Aluminium's commitment to driving transformation within and beyond its operational areas, fostering a sense of community contribution towards the overall growth and advancement of Odisha. By collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress. Rooted in the ethos of care and partnership, Vedanta's social impact initiatives have touched the lives of 1.5 lakh people across 67 villages of Kalahandi and 5 lakh people across Odisha.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.42 million tonnes in FY2025. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor