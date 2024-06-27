Vedanta Aluminium Provides Essential Cooling Assets to District Jail in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], June 27: Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium, provided essential cooling assets to the District Jail in Jharsuguda. The assets include 15 air coolers, 50 ceiling fans, and a water cooler. With the temperatures in the region soaring, these cooling assets will substantially improve the living conditions for the inmates, fostering a more humane and comfortable environment while supporting the district administration's prison reform initiatives. These cooling assets were handed over to Mr. Laxmikanta Dhangada Majhi, Superintendent of District Jail, Jharsuguda.

Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Sunil Gupta, COO – Vedanta Aluminium & CEO – Vedanta Jharsuguda, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, our commitment goes beyond business; it extends to making a real difference in the communities we serve. By providing cooling assets to the District Jail in Jharsuguda, we aim to significantly improve the living conditions for the inmates. Our social impact endeavours span across areas such as health, education, sustainable livelihood, infrastructure, grassroots sports and culture, that contribute to the holistic development of the region.”

Appreciating Vedanta's contribution, Mr. Laxmikanta Dhangada Majhi, Superintendent of District Jail, Jharsuguda, said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s timely support with essential cooling assets has provided the much-needed relief during the scorching summer months. This generous contribution will aid living conditions of the inmates within the District Jail in Jharsuguda.”

Vedanta's social interventions in the domains of education, healthcare, livelihood, skill development, grassroots sports, art & culture, with a focus on women and child development, reach out to nearly 80 villages in Jharsuguda and nearby areas, benefiting over 3 lakh people in a year. It empowers almost 5,000 women from over 350 SHGs, provides doorstep healthcare services to about 50,000 people annually, gives educational support to more than 13,000 students, has planted almost 1.50 lakh trees in partnership with locals at the community level.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 1st in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023 world rankings for the aluminium industry, a reflection of its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.

About Vedanta Aluminium Business:

