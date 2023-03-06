Vedatma adds an E-learning Platform to its Counseling Process

Vedatma Educational and Career Consulting Pvt Limited, a leading career counseling organization, has recently incorporated an e-learning platform in its counseling process. The personalized online counseling process that was earlier conducted through third-party platforms like Zoom, will witness a shift to a brand new student portal, allowing for seamless interaction between the counselors and students.

Speaking on the new technological addition, counselor Ameeta Mehta says, "We have an impeccable model here at Vedatma, using world-renowned tools and a crisp scientific process to guide our students. With the addition of the Vedatma Student Portal to the process, we are seeing greater efficiency and learning for the students. Being able to go through the process with visual aids and the numerous activities on the portal keeps the process engaging throughout. We also feature a variety of informative articles on areas like personality, careers, and college recommendations among others". Like all the counselors at Vedatma, Ameeta is certified by MBTI® and Strong® and has years of experience in guiding students.

Recently Vedatma appointed Sanjiv Kumar, an MBA from IIM Calcutta with over 20 years of experience across industries including education, as the Chief Executive Officer, and these changes are a part of the ongoing effort by the organization to provide the best in class service in career counseling. "What subjects to study and what career options to choose are by far the most important decisions one has to take in life and most of us take these decisions on a random basis," says Sanjiv. A survey done by leading American Analytics and Advisory firm Gallup shows that nearly 70% of employees worldwide are dissatisfied and disengaged with their jobs mainly due to the same not being aligned with their personality and interests. "Vedatma offers internationally recognized psychometric personality assessments and also takes into account the interest and aptitude of every student to suggest ideal subject streams and career choices, leading them to more fulfilling and rewarding careers", adds Sanjiv.

Vedatma is the brainchild of Eldho Kuruvilla who completed B. A Economics (Hons) from St. Stephen's, Mumbai, and then went on to pursue his MBA from Griffith University in Australia. Post his experiences with Arthur Andersen & Co (now Ernst & Young) and Oracle Corporation, Eldho ventured into entrepreneurship, running businesses in diverse fields such as mining, tourism, real estate, and agriculture. He is also an Angel investor, passionate about encouraging budding entrepreneurs in the startup ecosystem. Eldho discovered MBTI® during his MBA in 2001 and got himself certified in the same and subsequently got certified in Strong® as well. MBTI® and Strong® are the foundational pillars of Vedatma's counseling process, aiding students to understand their personality and interests better.

Vedatma boasts its usage of these widely recognized and renowned assessments, making their process all the more reliable and valid for students.

On the new e-learning platform, one of their students, Rachel Jacob says, "The counseling program at Vedatma was very helpful. I was confused about my future, but now I have a better understanding of who I am and what I want to be. My counselor was very supportive and introduced me to a variety of resources. The Vedatma Student Portal made my counseling experience quite interactive and visually appealing. The activities on the platform were interesting and I enjoyed the process. Having lifetime access to the platform is an added benefit as I can access my reports and sessions anytime and anywhere".

For more information please visit: www.vedatma.com

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor