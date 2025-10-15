Vedic Vaibhav: From a Decade-Old Vision to a Living Reality

Chandigarh [India], October 15: In a rapidly evolving digital world, Vedic Vaibhav is revolutionizing how people connect with spirituality. The tech-driven platform offers online puja, prasad delivery, astrology consultations, and authentic traditional products—bringing the essence of India's traditions to homes across the globe.

A Vision to Revive Traditions Worldwide

Founded by Mr. Indesh Kaushal, Vedic Vaibhav was born out of a deep-rooted belief that technology can help revive and expand the reach of India's ancient spiritual heritage. With over 20 years of experience in Pharma, Banking, and Corporate Insurance, Mr. Kaushal combines corporate excellence with a lifelong devotion to religion and tradition.

Coming from a deeply religious family of Raj Jyotishis, spirituality has always been an integral part of his life. After years in the corporate sector and several entrepreneurial initiatives, he decided to dedicate himself fully to his passion—connecting technology with tradition. His mission is to create a global spiritual ecosystem that promotes Vedic knowledge and provides a one-stop solution for seekers worldwide.

“I firmly believe that technology can amplify our heritage's reach and connect the missing dots of religion in today's world. Through Vedic Vaibhav, our goal is to make authentic spiritual experiences accessible to everyone, everywhere.”

— Indesh Kaushal, Founder & Chairman, Vedic Vaibhav

Comprehensive Range of Services

1. Vedic Vaibhav

Personalized online pujas and sacred prasad delivery from renowned temples across India. Rituals are performed by qualified priests following traditional Vedic methods, with live-streaming available for global participation.

2. Vedic Shop

An e-commerce platform offering puja samagri, rudraksha, gemstones, brassware, festive hampers, and spiritual décor under the Make in India initiative—delivered worldwide.

3. Astro Vaibhav

A modern astrology platform combining ancient wisdom with AI-driven algorithms. Services include horoscope readings, numerology, Vastu guidance, and marriage matching.

Upcoming Services

– Priest-on-Request Services: A convenient way to book experienced priests for rituals like griha pravesh, weddings, car pujas, and havans—with complete arrangements for samagri, muhurat, and even online participation.

– Knowledge Programs: Online classes on the Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Ayurveda, Vedic Mathematics, and cultural teachings for seekers across the globe.

– Spiritual Travel Experiences: Guided pilgrimage tours to holy destinations such as Varanasi, Dwarka, Rameshwaram, and Kedarnath—covering rituals, accommodations, and spiritual guidance.

Global Reach and Accessibility

Vedic Vaibhav has established a global presence, serving devotees in India, the USA, the UK, Australia, and beyond. Its digital ecosystem ensures that authentic spiritual services are just a click away, making heritage traditions accessible to the modern world.

Authenticity and Trust at the Core

Every ritual, consultation, and product at Vedic Vaibhav is backed by qualified professionals and strict adherence to authentic scriptures. The organisation's focus on purity and trust has made it a reliable guide for millions seeking divine connection in their daily lives.

Begin Your Spiritual Journey Today

Whether it's seeking peace, prosperity, or spiritual growth, Vedic Vaibhav enables every individual to experience the divine through authentic, tech-enabled services. The platform continues to inspire a movement where tradition meets innovation, bringing timeless heritage into the modern age.

Visit www.vedicvaibhav.com or follow @vedicvaibhav_ on social media to begin your spiritual journey.

Media Contact

Vedic Vaibhav Communications Team

info@vedicvaibhav.com

+91 98727 88769

Headquarters: Chandigarh, India

Ankit Raj

PR Professional

+91 99995 61562

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor