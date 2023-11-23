Vedic Village Spa Resort, a Nature's paradise nestling in urban landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: Vedic Village Spa Resort is a hidden gem, nestled in the lap of nature just 20 minutes away from the international airport in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Built horizontally in the authentic architecture of Bengal villages, this world class luxury resort blends in completely with the uniqueness of the landscape. It combines tremendous natural beauty and outdoor fun with unbeatable indoor luxury. A boutique getaway sprawling over 150 acres of fertile farmland greenery, sparkling lakes, coconut groves and a wealth of flora... it is a haven for migratory birds, butterflies, squirrels and exotic species of plants and medicinal herbs.

The property has made large investments and efforts to implement impactful sustainability practices in the property from reduce manage waste, no single use plastic, reducing energy and greenhouse gases, promoting DEI, and reduce impact on natural environment. Vedic Village Spa Resort is at 3rd Level of Travel Sustainable, After completing Level 1 & 2, our current status is Level 3 (3 leaves Badge) received from Booking.com.

The Vedic Village Spa Resort has several unique features and key initiatives towards sustainability:

Some of them are:

Exquisite Wellness Retreat: The resort offers a comprehensive wellness package, including yoga and meditation classes, spa treatments with organic ingredients, wellness workshops, and access to nature trails. It showcases state-of-the-art spa facilities, serene meditation gardens, personalized wellness assessments, and partnerships with renowned wellness practitioners.

Adventure Ecotourism Hub: The resort caters to adventure seekers with activities like zip-lining, Segway rides, kayaking, and boating. It highlights direct access to nearby natural wonders, such as a pristine lake, lush greenery, and a golf course.

Sustainability Initiatives:

Water Conservation: The resort encourages guests to reuse towels and utilizes water-efficient toilets and showers. It also employs eco-friendly transportation options like E-Cycles, E-scooters, and E-carts on the property.

Energy Efficiency: LED lighting and smart thermostats are used to reduce electricity consumption.

Waste Reduction: Recycling stations and a linen reuse program are in place to reduce waste generation.

Sustainable Sourcing: The resort sources local ingredients to support nearby farmers and offers fair trade and ethically sourced products.

Green Building and Design: A green roof is created to provide insulation, reduce storm water runoff, and enhance biodiversity.

Eco-Friendly Practices: Paperless check-in and digital guest information are implemented to reduce paper usage.

Some of the recent additions to the facilities have made the property a dream place to spend the vacation with the family and friends. These include a swanky new MAIN LOBBY / RECEPTION creating a memorable first impression for the guests with a thatch roof theme, multi-functional spaces connecting to the property, the newly renovated TEA LOUNGE -Chai - TEA LOUNGE is a place to relax and savor range of specialty teas and also enjoy variety of breads and patisseries. YAGNA - THE SOURCE - (All Day Dining) - with its fishbowl windows, a high thatched roof and a relaxed atmosphere gives it a happy, simplistic feel with Poolside by Yagna ventures into dreamy romantic locale for Evening BBQ's and Family Brunch. ANGAN is a small private get-togethers and kitty parties, while the newly added banquet halls are a treat. OM Ballroom - A pillar less banqueting space with sterling interiors and state of art facilities and best in class services amidst green earth environment will ensure the most credible get together- corporate, social, conference & meetings

For the sports lovers the Vedic Arena there is a cricket and football sports Arena measuring nearly 15000 sq ft. with extensive food & beverages facilities.

The other attractions include The biggest hall of 6000 sq ft. along with a pre function area of 1400 sq ft. and an open lawn of 10,000 sq ft. area called The Cerebrum

Vedic Village boasts a true ayurvedic experience at par with best in the country with its Naturopathy treatment at Vedic Wellness with newly introduced Hydrotherapy, Mud therapy, Yoga therapy, Fasting therapy, Diet therapy and Colon Hydrotherapy, you name it and it is available.

Goomti- is an experiential shop at the resort enhancing the overall guest experience and adding an exciting dimension to the hotel's ambiance, thematic atmosphere, interactive displays, local artisans, sensory elements, a collaborative pop shop.

But all new adventure sports - A 5-level rope course activity is surely an adrenalin pumping adventure and recreational activity The "5 levels" indicate that there are different stages or sections of increasing difficulty that participants must progress through for different age groups.

The vision for sustainability at Vedic Village Spa Resort is to continue its efforts to reduce water and energy consumption, minimize waste, source locally, and adopt eco-friendly practices. The resort aims to further integrate renewable energy resources like wind and solar power, thus reducing its environmental impact while offering a unique and responsible getaway for guests.

The Vedic Wellness Centre is an integral part of this resort and specializes in Ayurveda & Naturopathy treatment therapies wherein treatments for various ailments like post COVID complication, joint pain treatment, liver treatment, skin treatment and many more are carried out.

Visit https://thevedicvillage.com to look at Nature's wonder Vedic Village Spa Resort !

Over the last decade the resort has earned and won various accolades and awards... Best Wellness Resort by International Travel Awards, Traveler's Choice Award by Trip Advisor, Yatra Customer Choice Award for being the Best Leisure Hotel, Times Food Awards for The Bangali Village Restaurant "Bhoomi" specializing in Bangali cuisine.

With the state of the art facilities for conferencing and MICE Vedic Village boasts of hosting corporate czars, film celebrity, International artists and dignitaries as well as local populace from the daily sphere of life.

A perfect venue for film shoots, music video shoots, OTT shoots the team at the resort has seen it all. A Bird Watcher's Haven, Stargazer's Paradise, World for the Anglers, Honeymoon Hole... Vedic Village Spa Resort covers all!

