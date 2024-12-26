Veekayem Fashion Reports 20 Percent Profit Growth in H1 FY 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, an NSE-listed leading player in the textiles segment, registered a robust growth of 20% in the first half of the current financial year.

Mumbai-headquartered Veekayem Fashion and Apparels reported a net profit of Rs. 296.67 lakh for the six months ended September 2024 as compared with Rs. 247.57 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The EPS for the period was Rs. 5.05 as against Rs. 4.21 last year.

Total revenue for the six-month period ended September 2024 was Rs. 12,290.45 lakh as compared with Rs. 14,972.75 lakh for the same period in the previous year, a decline of 17.9%.

Commenting on the results, Krishankant Gupta, Managing Director, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited, said, “We are happy with the financial performance in the first half of the financial year 2024-25. Despite challenging market conditions, we have reported strong growth in net profit and other financial parameters. We are well-positioned to build on our performance in the second half of the year and the coming quarters.”

Established in 1985, Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited has established itself as a leader in the textile industry. It has a strong presence in suitings, shirtings, home furnishings, yarn, and garments segments. Some of its products include shirts, denims, trousers, T-shirts, jackets, pullovers, shorts, and accessories for men, women and kids. The company uses the latest machinery and technologies to ensure standard quality across its product range.

On Tuesday, the shares of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels Limited were trading at Rs. 224.90 on the NSE Emerge, giving it a market cap of just over Rs. 132 crore. The 52-week high and low of the shares are Rs. 337.95 and Rs. 72 respectively.

Some of the key clients of Veekayem Fashion and Apparels include Indian Terrain, Raymond, Pantaloons, Peter England, Scullers, Siyaram's, Blackberry's, Excalibur and Arrow, among others.

