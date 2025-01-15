Vega Equity Evolves to Xumane: Multiplying Value in ESOP Management

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 15: Vega Equity, a trusted partner in ESOP management, advisory, financing, and liquidation, announces its rebranding as Xumane. This transformation signifies not just a change in name but a redefinition of the company's mission: to provide human-centered, innovative, and scalable equity management solutions that empower businesses and their employees while driving growth and excellence.

"The name Xumane embodies our commitment to putting people at the heart of everything we do," said Manish Panwar, Business Head of Xumane. "It's more than equity management; it's about creating opportunities that empower businesses and their teams to grow together."

The Story Behind Xumane: A Journey of Change

Xumane signifies more than a name change it's a bold reimagination of the company's purpose and values. From vision to valuation, Xumane reflects a human-centered approach to equity management tailored to cross-border solutions. Rooted in its tagline, 'People. Excellence. Growth', Xumane emphasizes:

- People: Every equity owner matters, driving growth and encouraging collaboration

- Excellence: Simplifying and optimizing equity solutions

- Growth: Delivering best-in-class equity management, advisory, financing, and liquidation services

Xumane: A Leap Forward

The rebranding also coincides with the launch of a new version Xumane, which brings enhanced features and a modernized user experience. From simplifying the complexities of ESOPs to providing personalized advisory services, the new platform is designed to make equity management intuitive, transparent, and impactful.

Proven Excellence

Since its inception, the company has partnered with over 100+ esteemed clients, including OfBusiness, V Mart, Insurance Dekho, Akum Drugs, Trade India, Loop Health, and more. With an impressive 99% repeat customer rate and a 2.5X revenue growth in the past year, Xumane's success story is a testament to its reliability and innovation. Recently, Xumane was recognized as the highest-rated platform on G2, earning accolades such as Best Usability (Winter 2024) and Best Performer (India and Asia-Pacific 2024).

About Xumane

Xumane, formerly known as Vega Equity, is a leading provider of ESOP Management Platform, alongside catering to ESOP Lifecycle from advisory, financing, to liquidation services. Specializing in comprehensive, digital, and secure ESOP and Cap Table management, Xumane supports businesses in designing and executing employee stock ownership plans that drive growth and engagement. With a strong foundation of trust, innovation, and personalized service, Xumane is committed to empowering businesses and its employees worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://xumane.com/

