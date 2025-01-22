Vehicle tracking company Amber Connect to open Innovation Centre in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 : Amber Connect, a vehicle telematics company is set to open a 4000-seat Innovation Center in India's Coimbatore, besides planning to hire 1,000 individuals in the next two years.

For the global vehicle tracking company Amber Connect, India is a strategic market that will spearhead its IPO ambition, a company release said on Wednesday.

The company plans to achieve this goal by expanding its operations to all 28 states in India through strategic partnerships with leading automotive OEMs, and strategic distributors in the country.

Amber Connect, a global leader in vehicle tracking and telematics solutions headquartered in Jamaica, will build vehicle telematics software in India that will be exported worldwide.

The construction of the office is currently underway, with the company planning to open it by the end of 2025.

Hiring for the new innovation center will take place in a phased manner.

Amber Connect plans to onboard 1,000 people over the next 2 years for various roles including technology development, sales, and customer support needed to expand operations across the country.

Currently, Amber Connect's office in Coimbatore comprises 1,200 skilled professionals across various roles including product development, software engineering, operational support, sales, logistics, demand generation, data science, and Al expertise.

The team in India has been instrumental in building Amber Connect's innovative solutions popular in key markets around the globe, and is the foundation for its expansion in India.

Amber Connect will focus on offering seamless vehicle tracking, Al- powered analytics, and enhanced security features which will drive significant value for Indian consumers and businesses.

"India's increased digitization, rapid growth and the rise in adoption of premium technology solutions make it the right market for Amber's Connect's advanced telematics solutions. With a dynamic automotive ecosystem and progressive regulations like AIS-140 compliance, the demand for intelligent fleet and vehicle management solutions is growing in India and Amber Connect is excited to contribute to this smarter, safer, and more connected future," said Dushyant Savadia, Founder and CEO, Amber Group.

"Amber Connect chose a tier-2 city like Coimbatore to expand operations owing to its rich engineering talent. For us, India's tier-2 markets are a reflection of the country's potential growth, which makes it the ideal choice for us to open a new innovation center."

In the statement, Amber Connect said it has set a revenue target of Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 500 crore globally over the next 2 years.

The company aims to install its telematics solution on over 200,000 vehicles over the next two years.

Amber Connect is a subsidiary of the Amber Group which operates 13 businesses across various industries such as Aviation, Technology, Payments, Automotive, etc operating in nearly 100 countries.

