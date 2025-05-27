Vendekin Technologies Secures Two UK Patents to Power New Era of Fully Automated Retail Deployments

By ANI | Updated: May 27, 2025 11:03 IST2025-05-27T10:57:04+5:302025-05-27T11:03:03+5:30

VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in IoT-driven vending and self-service kiosks, and ...

Vendekin Technologies Secures Two UK Patents to Power New Era of Fully Automated Retail Deployments | Vendekin Technologies Secures Two UK Patents to Power New Era of Fully Automated Retail Deployments

Vendekin Technologies Secures Two UK Patents to Power New Era of Fully Automated Retail Deployments

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in IoT-driven vending and self-service kiosks, and a leader in automated retail today announced that the United Kingdom Intellectual Property Office has granted two patents designed to accelerate large-scale rollouts and enhance uptime across unattended retail networks.

The newly issued patents are:

* Automatic Over-the-Air Configuration System (UK Patent No. GB2617240A), which delivers truly zero-touch provisioning pushing software updates, security patches and custom configurations remotely to each kiosk.

* Dynamic Multi-Mode Operation Engine (UK Patent No. GB2617241A), which lets machines switch seamlessly between online/offline, cash/cashless and tailored dispense workflows based on real-time connectivity, location or user preference.

Vendekin's zero-touch Configuration System slashes on-site setup time by up to 70%, allowing enterprises to deploy hundreds of kiosks in days rather than weeks and dramatically reducing installation costs. Meanwhile, the Multi-Mode Engine guarantees uninterrupted service by automatically failing over to offline mode during network outages, so machines remain live 24/7 without manual intervention. Together, these innovations offer unmatched operational flexibility, supporting diverse payment methods, customizable dispense logic, and location-aware workflows from busy airports and shopping malls to remote campuses and industrial sites.

"These patents mark a watershed moment in unattended retail," said Aroon Khatter, Co-Founder & CEO of Vendekin Technologies. "With our zero-touch Configuration System, businesses no longer waste resources on manual installs. And our Multi-Mode

Engine ensures every kiosk delivers secure, reliable, customer-centric servicewhether it's in a metro mall or an outlying location."

About Vendekin Technologies

Founded in 2016, Vendekin combines hardware-enabled SaaS platforms with patented innovations under its Retrobox and vNetra brands. Operating in more than 15 countries and processing over 30,000 transactions daily, Vendekin empowers retailers, F&B brands and institutions to unlock new revenue streams, optimize operations and delight customers with frictionless, self-service experiences.

Media Contact-

Niranjana Jumle

niranjana@vendekin.com | Mob: 9561400956

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app