Ventive Hospitality's FY 2025 EBITDA Surpasses Rs 1,000 Cr

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Ventive Hospitality Ltd (BSE: 544321, NSE: VENTIVE) announced its consolidated financial results for Q4 and full-year FY 2025, ending March 31, 2025.

In Q4 FY25, the Company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 717.2 crore, a growth of 20% year on year (yoy). Consolidated EBITDA [1] was at Rs 370.9 crore, a growth of 23% yoy. EBITDA margin was at 52%. Profit after tax was Rs 151 crore.

Ventive's hospitality portfolio of 11 luxury and upper upscale hotels generated revenue of Rs 584 crore in Q4, a growth of 26% yoy. The hospitality business' EBITDA was at Rs 270 crore and EBITDA margin was 46%.

Ventive's consolidated revenue for the full year FY 2025 [2] was Rs 2,160 crore, a growth of 13% over the prior year. EBITDA was at Rs 1,012 crore, up 16% yoy. Its EBITDA margin was 47%. The hospitality business reported revenue of Rs 1,604 crore in FY 2025, a growth of 17% over the prior year. Its EBITDA grew 34% to Rs 553 crore, representing an EBITDA margin of 34.5%.

Q4 Operational Performance

Strong demand in Q4 helped drive up Average Daily Rate (ADR) by 16% yoy in India, and by 5% overall. Likewise, MICE [3] and weddings in Q4 led to overall occupancy rising to 71% during the quarter. The company's RevPAR grew by 11% yoy to Rs 19,249; driven by its Indian portfolio whose RevPAR was at Rs 8,940, up 24% yoy.

Ventive's Total Revenue per available Room (TRevPAR) which also includes F&B and other revenues stood at Rs 31,837 in Q4, a growth of 16% yoy. Its Indian properties reported a TRevPAR of Rs 16,531, up 25% yoy. The high TRevPAR shows that the company earned nearly as much revenue in Q4 from F&B, banquets and other services as it did from room rent.

FY 2025 Operational Performance

Ventive's full year consolidated ADR was at Rs 20,769, up 4% over the prior year. The Indian properties were able to drive up ADRs by 10% over the prior year to Rs 11,076. Overall occupancy was at 64%, resulting in a consolidated RevPAR of Rs 13,293; a growth of 12% over FY 2024. The company's Indian properties reported a RevPAR of Rs 7,256, a growth of 18% year on year.

Overall TRevPAR for the year was at Rs 22,981, up 14% over the prior year. Ventive's Indian hotels grew their TRevPAR by 15% to Rs 13,347.

Ranjit Batra, Chief Executive Officer, said: "Strong demand momentum and disciplined execution helped us deliver our best-ever business performance in Q4, wrapping up FY 2025 on a high note. We crossed two important milestones, surpassing Rs 2,000 crore in revenue and Rs 1,000 crore in EBITDA profit for the full year, putting us among the Top 4 most profitable listed hospitality companies in India.

Our luxury-focused, high-end portfolio gives our business tremendous resilience to tide over short-term geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties. We remain confident of sustaining our organic growth trajectory, benefiting from strong structural demand, under-penetration of the Indian hospitality market and limited supply in our chosen market segments. In addition, we intend to double our number of keys over the next five years through a combination of greenfield and brownfield projects and acquisitions."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning our future prospects are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from market expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events affecting tourism, regulatory environment, our ability to manage growth, competition within the industry, various factors which may affect our profitability, such as, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, reduced demand for office space, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital, cyclicality and operating risks associated with the hospitality sector. VHL may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including our reports to shareholders. These forward-looking statements represent only the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

[1] Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization

[2] All subsidiaries were acquired in August 2024; so, figures pertaining to prior periods are based on pro forma financial statements for FY 25 and FY 24

[3] Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor