Venwiz CEO & Co-founder, Rajesh Reddy, felicitated at Times Leaders of Tomorrow

Goa [India], October 15: Leaders play an integral role in shaping the world in every facet of life, from politics and business to sports and community initiatives. They drive progress and change, possessing the vision, determination, and charisma to inspire and guide others toward a common goal. Leadership is not solely about holding a position of authority; it is a multifaceted art that requires empathy, adaptability, and the ability to make tough decisions for the greater good.

The Times Seaboard Summit 2024 - Leaders of Tomorrow, an initiative by the Times of India, celebrates the exceptional achievements of trailblazers who are redefining success and making a significant impact in their respective domains. This year's edition of the Times Seaboard Summit, held on September 29th at the Hotel Alila Diwa in Goa, explores the fresh perspectives, ground-breaking ventures, and unwavering dedication that characterize this year's cohort of leaders.

The presence of prominent sportsperson PV Sindhu, a renowned Indian badminton player, further elevated the occasion. Alongside Anuj Char, the host of the event, it became a star-studded affair celebrating the amalgamation of talent and charisma. Rajesh Reddy, Co-founder & CEO of Venwiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., was felicitated as the Times Leaders of Tomorrow.

Speaking after being felicitated, Rajesh responded, "It is an unexpected but immense honour to be recognised as an emerging business leader by the Times group. The recognition is purely because of the impact Venwiz is making in the projects procurement space, and this gives us the fuel for the next stage of our 1 to 10 growth journey."

The awardees were selected after a rigorous and independent primary research by an agency, and represent the best of young Indian talent across diverse industries.

Rajesh, an alumnus of IIT-Madras (Batch of 2006) and ISB (Cohort of 2015), co-founded Venwiz in 2020, along with Sandesh Paturi- his former colleague at ITC. During their time at ITC Ltd, as project managers, they faced the problem of inefficient capex procurement, and thus the thesis for Venwiz was formed.

Venwiz has so far raised $11.3Mn, with top VC companies like Accel, Nexus and Sorin as their lead investors. As a marketplace for project vendors, it has so far serviced greenfield and brownfield projects worth over INR 1500 Cr for marquee clients like Nestle, GPS Renewables, Zetwerk, Jubilant Ingrevia, Wipro and many more. With a vendor base of more than 30,000 industrial MSMEs across India, backed by an AI-led platform to ensure optimum job-vendor match, Venwiz is very quickly getting recognition among the top EPC & enterprise manufacturing companies for empowering their capex procurement process. In India, it is estimated that manufacturing companies have > $100 Bn in annual capex spends currently.

Additionally, Rajesh further explained the real-world impact of what they are doing in his own words- "At Venwiz, we believe that there is significant scope for improving efficiency in how MSMEs engage with large enterprises - especially in the greenfield/ brownfield projects space.

For enterprises - our tech-led platform does a universal scan of vendors for the best match, thus delivering the most optimum outcomes for the projects & procurement team. The sheer scale of our proprietary market intelligence leads to superior technical outcomes as well as cost savings.

On the supply side, MSMEs or project vendors are able to access the projects market at the right time and put their best-foot-forward, leading to a win-win scenario for all."

