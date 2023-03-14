Versicles is launching new Smart Kiosk and Click & Collect Retail Solutions at Aahar International Fair in Delhi

VendNGo's platform will be displayed at AAHAR, the International Food and Hospitality Fair in Delhi, from March 14-18, 2023. AAHAR is one of Asia's best-known brands in food and hospitality shows. And it is a well-known destination for global vendors and sourcing professionals.

At the Aahar show, VendNGo will showcase their restaurant kiosk ordering solutions and newer models of the smart kiosk. The Click & Collect Solution can be used by any retailer to streamline in-store customer pickup. "Click & Collect is the future of online shopping. Many leading retailers like Ikea and Walmart are already experimenting with such solutions," said Kiran Karunakaran, co-founder of Versicles.

Versicles Technologies specializes in developing both hardware and software solutions to enable efficient e-Commerce ordering and fulfillment processes. Their flagship product, VendNGo, is a cutting-edge fulfillment solution designed specifically for the retail sector, utilizing kiosks to streamline the ordering process. VendNGo enables customers to place orders from multiple restaurants at once and then facilitates the delivery of the food to a pickup kiosk. Once food is delivered to the pickup kiosk, the customer gets an OTP that can be used to open the corresponding delivery box. By streamlining the takeout process, VendNGo improves the customer experience, food safety, and restaurant profit margins.

The Vending Machine industry in India has been noticing exponential growth since the COVID pandemic. People prefer contactless and safe food delivery. The leading players like DaalChini and Vendiman operate vending machines to sell non-perishable and pre-packaged foods like snacks. But VendNGo differs from traditional vending machines by performing more like a food locker than standard vending machines. Customers can place restaurant food orders through the kiosk and have them delivered at a scheduled time.

Further, one of the prominent features of VendNGo is its capacity to maintain temperature. It monitors the time the locker received the package. Accordingly, it sets guardrails for real-time notifications to check for breaches of food safety parameters. Thus, restaurants and delivery agents can use it for real-time food delivery. Furthermore, food orders through mobile apps fail to predict the exact delivery time. Also, the delivery person finds it difficult to locate the delivery location quite often. Moreover, letting a stranger into your home raises safety issues.

Manoj Dethan, the CEO of Versicles Technologies, opines, "Our mission is to provide a safer and more reliable food delivery alternative." He added, "Our main target base is establishments where customer experience is important, like shopping malls, hypermarkets, and building complexes. These locations are not conducive for food delivery. Hence, there are extreme inefficiencies in the last-mile customer experience. Moreover, an overcrowded food court is unappealing to customers. Here comes the need to install a smart kiosk and QR code operating system. Thus, shopping malls can offer a wonderful customer experience. They can also maximize orders for their restaurant tenants."

Through the platform's robust API, Click&Collect functionality can be seamlessly enabled and integrated into any delivery app. This allows customers to choose VendNGo as their preferred delivery point. For instance, delivery drivers from Swiggy or Zomato can complete the delivery at a large apartment complex by placing it on the lobby kiosk, and customers can pick it up at their convenience. "As we continue to expand our network of last-mile delivery locations, our ultimate goal is to make online e-commerce more affordable and accessible in major metropolitan areas," he added.

"Most of the time, hypermarkets and restaurants are looking for new ways to maximize orders from customers. So what if they combined forces? Versicles is currently collaborating with a premier major mall operator to bring an online grocery service with fast food delivery. It will allow the customers to order groceries and food from the hypermarket and restaurants situated in the same mall. It needs only one transaction. The delivery of all the products will occur seamlessly, said Aneesh Suhail, CTO of Versicles.

The industry minister, P. Rajeev, inaugurated VendNGo's smart kiosk solution in November. They are expanding their service to major metros like Mumbai and Bangalore. VendNGo's is registered with Kerala Startup Mission and Startup India.

For more details, please visit their website at https://vendngo.in/

