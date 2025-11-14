Vertiv Training Academy & Technology Excellence Center Launched in Pune, India, Reinforcing Dedication to Talent Development and Operational Excellence

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new Vertiv Training Academy and Technology Excellence Center at its Integrated Business Services (IBS) center in Pune, India. The launch reinforces the company's dedication to talent development, operational excellence, and technological enablement across global data center and digital infrastructure segments. New training hub aims to equip next-generation data center professionals and business partners globally.

The Academy is designed to deliver immersive, hands-on learning experiences for diverse segments such as colocation/cloud, enterprise, communication networks, and commercial and industrial data center sectors. The center's programs cater to Vertiv service engineers, technical sales specialists, business partners, and practitioners hoping to get practical experience and insights in the rapidly changing digital landscape. The Academy's unique open-format environment integrates live demonstrations of advanced cooling distribution units (CDUs), power switchgear systems, three-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS) modules, and thermal management solutions, replicating real-world operating conditions with actual equipment in modern data centers.

In addition to the educational purposes, the facility features advanced engineering and R&D laboratories in the Technology Excellence Center, aimed at driving innovation in power and thermal management solutions. These labs enable end-to-end testing, validation, and optimization of the Vertiv suite of critical digital infrastructure solutions for enhancing energy efficiency, reliability, and environmental responsibility for data centers and telecommunications applications globally.

"Pune has become a strategic global delivery hub for Vertiv, with plans to scale rapidly," said Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India. "With the surge in AI investments in the data center space, we expect a significant demand for a skilled, adapted, and updated workforce. This training academy we're inaugurating today will play a pivotal role in training and upskilling engineers and customers to design and service both new and existing data centers."

"India is an integral part of the Vertiv global services ecosystem, enabling us to deliver consistent excellence and agility to customers worldwide," said Ryan Jarvis, Vice President, Global Services Business Unit, Vertiv. "The launch strengthens our ability to scale capabilities and embed best practices across regions. It reflects how our teams in India actively contribute to the company's mission of enabling the continuity, efficiency, and future readiness of critical digital infrastructure in advanced power and cooling solutions."

"This initiative lays the foundation for equipping technical talent not just within Vertiv, but also for global partners and customers who rely on us for mission-critical infrastructure," said David Yao, Senior Director - Pune Hub, Vertiv. "By combining experienced trainers with live systems, digital tools, and advanced labs, we are advancing the skills needed to deliver installation, maintenance, and continuous improvement in high-density data center environments. Beyond capability building, the Vertiv Academy serves as an enrichment engine for our engineering teams, deepening their domain expertise, fostering cross-functional innovation, and accelerating career pathways. The Academy and Technology Excellence Center stands as a testament to Pune's evolution into a global hub for talent and innovation."

The facility features five dedicated training bays covering core product pillars, enabling participants to gain applied skills and experience in power systems, cooling architectures, and monitoring technologies. Learners engage through real-time implementation work in controlled conditions that simulate customer environments and equip teams to apply the Vertiv standards of reliability, safety, and efficiency. The content is modular and evolves in sync with Vertiv's product suite roadmap and global best practices.

The Training Academy and Technology Excellence Center operate as a part of the broader Vertiv Hub/IBS strategy and Hub Academy curriculum, focused on talent development and continuous improvement across Vertiv's global delivery network. This dedicated hands-on facility also serves as a hub for AI, advanced power and cooling technologies, and next-generation white space solutions, fostering continuous learning, innovation, and a high-performance culture.

