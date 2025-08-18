Veteran author Vivek Singhal marks India's 79th Independence Day with the release of his latest book, 'Dominion and Dharma'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 18: Strategic thinker and civilizational mentor Vivek Singhal unveiled his new book, Dominion and Dharma: Reframing Capitalism Through Conquest, Consciousness, and Civilizational Memory, today. The book was released nationwide on the occasion of the 79th Indian Independence Day, and will be available for purchase online in hardcover and eBook forms.

Singhal's timely and thought-provoking work examines the deep roots of contemporary global criseseconomic, environmental, and spiritualoffering a fresh perspective grounded in India's ancient Dharmic wisdom. The 200-page book contrasts the Western model of "Dominion" with the Eastern ethic of "Dharma," reframing capitalism and progress by advocating a civilizational shift from control to consciousness. This outlook provides new insight into geopolitics, economics, governance, and human purpose.

The book also focuses on exploring the profound civilizational shift that has shifted the individual mindset from conquest & control to consciousness & harmony. The author dives deep into understanding the former aspects, calling it Dominion, to the latter, terming it Dharma. The book also invites the readers to envision a future that emphasises well-being, interconnectedness, and ethical living, delving deep into how to move away from an exploratory system to another that nurtures humanity and the planet.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vivek Singhal, the author of Dominion and Dharma: Reframing Capitalism Through Conquest, Consciousness, and Civilizational Memory, shared, "In the Dominion and Dharma doctrine, we say: Let Dominion create value, within Dharma that preserves life. This is not just a policy statementit is a moral compass for nations, corporations, and communities. On this day of our independence, I call for a new independence movementnot from foreign powers alone, but from fear, falsehood, and systems that reduce human beings to resources rather than recognizing them as co-creators."

"On this August 15th, let the tricolor remind us not only of what we have won, but of what we must give. May Bharat be the bridge between East and West, between Dominion and Dharma, between what is and what ought to be. And may our freedom be the seed of humanity's freedom. Jai Hind, Jai Jagat," he further added.

The book lays down a unique historical perspective that traces how modern economic systems and the idea of ownership boils down to ancient concepts, particularly towards theological declarations. From colonization to modern day concerns, the book connects the dots in a unique way that presents the divide between the Western model of Dominion and Eastern philosophies like the Sanatan Dharma. This highlights an alternative way of organizing society and the economy by focusing on balance, community, and ethical conduct over pure profit or control. Singhal advocates for a distinct approach the world requires today, emphasising beyond control, to consciousness. The book makes a compelling argument on a renewal of the ethics of mutual flourishing, a school of thought inspired by the thousands of years of Indian civilizational wisdom, which includes the Bhagavad Gita to Gandhi, comparing the contemporary global capitalist system that stems from Europe's Age of Empires and America's military-industrial dominance.

The release of the book on the 79th Independence Day is symbolic, inviting Indians and global citizens to change their outlook of this day as an opportunity for civilizational reawakening. The book urges the readers to move away from ownership to stewardship of life and spirit, to become aligned with nature. It also offers a compelling account for Policymakers, Youth, Entrepreneurs, and Civilizational Thinkers searching for clarity inside chaos.

About Vivek Singhal

An IIT Delhi alumnus with graduate degrees from the University of Michigan in both engineering and business, and a liberal arts background from the University of Chicago, Vivek Singhal is no stranger to the boardroom or the meditation cushion. A global strategist, impact investor, and lifelong mentor, he brings a unique fusion of analytical rigor and spiritual depth to the great questions of our time.

Born in India, educated in the U.S., and deeply committed to the upliftment of human consciousness, Singhal has lived and worked at the intersection of East and West for more than half a century. He now devotes his time to mentoring the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and entrepreneurs to build a world rooted not just in GDP growth but in Dharmic flourishing of interconnected and interdependent humans and Earth.

About Dominion and Dharma

Dominion and Dharma is a book that explores a profound shift in our civilization, moving from a mindset of conquest and control - which the authors call Dominion - to one of consciousness and harmony, which they term Dharma. The inspiration for writing it comes from observing the current global challenges, like economic instability and societal division, and seeking a more sustainable and meaningful path forward. The book aims to reframe our understanding of capitalism and progress by drawing on ancient wisdom traditions, offering a vision for a future that prioritizes well-being, interconnectedness, and ethical living. It really delves into how we can move from a system that often exploits to one that truly nurtures both humanity and the planet.

