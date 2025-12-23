VGRC to showcase Alang’s 40-year journey as global ship recycling hub

Gandhinagar, Dec 23 The second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for Kutch and Saurashtra, scheduled to be held in Rajkot in January 2026, will spotlight Alang’s four decades of achievements and project the state’s maritime strength on the global stage.

Developed under the guidance of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), the Alang-Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard has emerged as one of the world’s largest and most trusted ship recycling hubs, accounting for nearly 32 per cent of the global ship recycling market. Supported by proactive state policies, transparent systems, strict safety norms and a strong environmental framework, Alang today stands as a flagship example of Gujarat’s maritime development. Since its inception, over 8,800 ships have been recycled at Alang through safe and regulated processes.

Officials said nearly 99.95 per cent of the material recovered is reused, making Alang a model for the circular and green economy. Both hazardous and non-hazardous waste generated during recycling are scientifically disposed of in compliance with global standards.

Out of 128 plots, 115 are now fully compliant with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC). With the HKC coming into force globally from June 2025, Alang has earned recognition as one of the world’s most reliable and environmentally compliant ship recycling centres. The yard is supported by modern infrastructure, including a dedicated ship recycling training institute, a Level-3 multi-speciality trauma hospital for workers, and advanced waste management facilities.

Waste generated during recycling is treated at a TSDF site, which is currently undergoing upgrades to meet future demand. To meet growing global demand, GMB has completed a comprehensive master plan for Alang for Rs 1,224 crore, which will nearly double the yard’s capacity from the current 4.5 million LDT (Light Displacement Tonnage) in the near future.

Despite global challenges, Alang recorded a stable performance during 2024-25, with 113 ships recycled. The beginning of 2025-26 has seen a 13 per cent increase in ship arrivals, indicating renewed momentum in the sector.

The Gujarat government has outlined an ambitious roadmap for Alang, aiming to recycle 15,000 ships over the next 10 years and expand capacity from 4.5 million LDT to 9 million LDT by 2035. The plan also focuses on strengthening healthcare facilities, worker amenities, maritime skill development and the adoption of eco-friendly technologies.

The VGRC-Kutch and Saurashtra, scheduled from January 10 to 12, 2026, will present Alang not merely as a ship recycling yard but as a comprehensive maritime and industrial ecosystem. The conference will bring together investors, industry leaders and experts to explore Gujarat’s maritime capabilities and emerging opportunities in ship recycling and allied sectors.

Officials said Alang’s scale and reliability continue to attract investors, offering large business volumes and steady revenue streams.

With nearly complete utilisation of recycled material, downstream industries such as scrap processing, steel rolling, machinery refurbishment, trading and logistics have found a stable base around Alang.

Industry observers note that Gujarat’s long-term maritime policies, robust port ecosystem, modern infrastructure and simplified licensing processes provide investors with clarity and confidence.

The state’s vision to develop Alang into a nine-million-LDT maritime cluster by 2035 offers a clear growth trajectory for the next 10 to 15 years, positioning Gujarat as a global leader in sustainable ship recycling and maritime development.

