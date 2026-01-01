Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference: Kyrgyzstan seeks more investment, trade from India

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference held in Rajkot on January 11 saw participation from international dignitaries, including Kalybek Uulu Bekturgan, Representative of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

After the conference, while interacting with the media, Bekturgan expressed his enthusiasm about attending the event alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the potential for increased cooperation between India and Kyrgyzstan.

He further emphasised India's rapid growth, expressing hope for a significant increase in bilateral trade in the future.

"I am very happy today to attend this conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will look to focus on investors from India in my country and to increase the friendship between the two countries. India is growing a lot... I hope to increase the trade between India and my country in the future." Bekturgan stated.

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) 2026 for the Saurashtra-Kutch region held on January 11 and 12 in Rajkot, with a strong focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure.

PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Sunday.

The event featured Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among other dignitaries.

The two-day conference summit will highlight Gujarat's leadership in the clean energy sector and its alignment with India's 'Panchamrit' commitments announced by the Prime Minister. These include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, meeting 50 per cent of energy requirements from renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes, lowering carbon intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, and attaining net-zero emissions by 2070.

The conference hosted structured B2B, B2G, and G2G meetings, a vendor meet, and a startup felicitation programme, providing a platform for collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators. Through VGRC 2026, Gujarat aims to reinforce its integrated approach to energy security, sustainability, and industrial competitiveness, while strengthening its role in India's journey towards energy independence and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

As part of the VGRC, the Energy and Petrochemicals Department (EPD) will lead a series of high-level discussions, seminars, and panel sessions focused on Gujarat's renewable energy roadmap. Under the Mission 100 GW (Shapath Patra), the state has committed to achieving more than 100 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in India's energy transition.

The first day of the conference will feature a CEO Roundtable on 'Ocean of Opportunities - Blue Energy, Green Future', which will explore nearshore wind and blue energy prospects. Other key sessions include a Green Startups Fireside Chat, 'Carbon to Crops: Greener Molecules, Greater Yields', and discussions on Gujarat's role as India's energy gateway in oil and gas. An exhibition-cum-trade show will also showcase best practices in daytime power for agriculture, renewable energy connectivity, and achievements under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Day two will begin with the flagship programme 'Solar Dividends: Empowerment through PM-KUSUM & PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana', highlighting Gujarat's success in decentralised solar adoption. The day will also see the release of a compendium of best practices by GUVNL and its subsidiaries, the signing of memoranda of understanding, and the felicitation of beneficiaries, vendors, and employees for their contributions to the power sector.

