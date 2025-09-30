Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference to spotlight SAPTI’s drive for stone artisans

Gandhinagar, Sep 30 The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, slated from October 9-10, will spotlight the state government’s special thrust on skill development across sectors, including stone-craft, towards building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

One such emphasis would be on how the Stone Artisan Park Training Institute (SAPTI) is preparing and empowering the next generation of stone artisans and craftsmen.

SAPTI, established by the Industries and Mining Department and Geology and Mining, is harnessing the potential of the stone industry and also carrying forward its heritage of stone art and architecture.

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of keeping a blend of ‘vikas and virasat’, the SAPTI seeks to optimise the potential of Gujarat’s stone industry and build on its rich heritage of stone art and architecture.

The state government has set up two artisan parks - one in Ambaji (Banaskatha District) and the other in Dhrangadhra. SAPTI-Ambaji in North Gujarat focuses on marble, while SAPTI-Dhrangadhra (Surendranagar district) in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat focuses on sandstone.

Success stories have also started emerging from these skill development parks. The empowering journey of Kuldipsinh Rathod, from a student to a skilled stone artisan, is a case in point.

Kuldipsinh Pravinsinh Rathod, a Class X student, enrolled himself at the SAPTI Ambaji after completing school. Hailing from a humble background, his family managed on a meagre income; however, this didn’t hamper his dreams, and he went on to master the skills and is now aspiring to build a better future for his family.

In the beginning, he found it difficult to adapt to design methods and stone-carving techniques. However, with continuous practice and expert guidance at the SAPTI, he improved his craft. Today, he is an expert stone artisan and skilled lathe machine operator.

Today, he is earning around Rs 25,000 per month, bringing financial stability and pride to his family. He dreams of expanding his business into a stone craft studio, blending creativity, traditional artistry, and modern design.

Recently, a symposium was organised by the SAPTI at the Statue of Unity. Twenty-four sculptors from across the country created marble sculptures from various kinds of stone, assisted by 48 carvers and a blacksmith. This not only reinforced SAPTI’s position as a centre of stone sculpture but also generated greater awareness and appreciation of India’s stone artistry.

For the unversed, SAPTI has enrolled about 945 candidates across both its centres between 2022 and 2025. A total of 307 candidates successfully graduated from the Ambaji centre, while 331 candidates passed out from the Dhrangadhra centre.

