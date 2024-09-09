Victorinox’s Airox Advanced Luggage & Tahir Raj Bhasin Make a Style Statement

At a breathtaking evening of style and sophistication, Victorinox, the iconic Swiss brand known for its legendary Swiss Army Knife, unveiled its latest innovation in travel gear—the Airox Advanced Luggage Collection. The grand event was hosted at The Palladium, transforming the venue into a luxurious stage where fashion met functionality in a truly extraordinary way.

The event was a visual feat, with the Airox Advanced Collection taking center stage in a uniquely choreographed fashion show. Escalators were creatively utilized as runways, elevating the experience and setting a new benchmark in fashion presentation. The sleek, modern lines of the luggage were highlighted in a stunning display, capturing the essence of contemporary travel elegance.

Bollywood star Tahir Raj Bhasin was the epitome of style as he graced the runway in an avant-garde outfit by acclaimed designer Narendra Kumar. His commanding presence and suave demeanor perfectly complemented the Airox inflight bag, making a powerful style statement. Narendra Kumar, with his trademark style and sophistication, crafted a series of understated yet elegant ensembles that beautifully harmonized with the refined aesthetics of the Airox collection.

The Airox Advanced Luggage, with Its pure silhouettes and matte shell finish in Black, Storm, and Stone White, is designed for the modern traveller who values both style and substance. Tahir Raj Bhasin and Narendra Kumar graciously accepted the customized Victorinox knife and suitcase. The products had each of their names on it highlighting a unique feature of customization to its audience. This collection is a testament to Victorinox’s commitment to quality, reliability, functionality, and iconic design—a legacy built over 140 years.

The evening was graced by an illustrious guest list, including Mallika Singhania, Vishal Kotian, Riaan George, Brinda Shah, Vivek Dadha, Priyanka Srivastava, Ashish Kejriwal, Karl Kohla, Sidhant Chandra, Sam Kothi, and Megha Sarin, all of whom were enthralled by this confluence of fashion and innovation.

Victorinox’s Airox Advanced Collection is poised to become the go-to choice for design aficionados and lovers of exceptional craftsmanship, offering a versatile and stylish solution for every journey.

BLACK, STORM OR STONE WHITE

With the introduction of the Airox Advanced collection, Victorinox provides the versatile solution for everyday travel. The suitcases are the lightweights in the Victorinox hardcase portfolio and offer an intelligently designed interior. Their style is contemporary with pure silhouettes and a matte shell finish in Black, Storm or Stone White. They are set to appeal to design aficionados and lovers of outstanding workmanship. Storm is one of Victorinox’s new core colors. This refined grey is as soft as velvet and as vibrant as a stormy sky. When catching the light, a subtle touch of green adds a sophisticated variation to the luggage. Storm evokes a sense of calmness and reflection.

LIGHTWEIGHT, QUALITY AND SUBTLE STYLE

Once packed and ready-to-go, the Airox Advanced collection makes every journey enjoyable and easy. These suitcases feature an externally mounted dual-telescopic handle system, engineered by Victorinox to provide comfort, stability, and more packing capacity. The Butterfly Opening System with two divider walls enables easy packing on both sides of the suitcase without the mesh panels getting in the way. The interior is well thought through with antimicrobial lightweight lining, silver mesh, and a touch of red. A Swiss Army KnifeTM scale on the back panel allows for personalization. Moreover, the suitcases can be expanded for an extra 4 cm of flexibility.

The Victorinox Airox Advanced collection is ideal for leisure travelers who value lightweight luggage, quality, and subtle style. The collection includes Carry-On sizes and a medium and a large suitcase. Like all Victorinox Travel Gear products, the Airox Advanced collection offers a global 1+10 years warranty and is available at selected partners, Victorinox stores and online.

ABOUT VICTORINOX

130+ YEARS OF BEING BEST PREPARED. The origins of Victorinox date back to 1884, when Karl Elsener opened a knifemaking workshop in a village in central Switzerland. Elsener delivered his first soldier’s knife to the Swiss Army in 1891. Six years later, he created the Swiss Officer’s and Sports Knife – now known as the original Swiss Army Knife™️ – which would lay the foundation for a thriving global company.

Victorinox is now a fourth-generation family business operating in over 120 countries. In addition to its iconic pocket knives, Victorinox produces premium household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. Victorinox products embody the brand and ensure consumers are best prepared for everyday challenges by offering smart and masterful solutions. The enterprising spirit of the founder and a commitment to strong, values-based corporate governance live on until today.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.