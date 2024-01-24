Vidyashilp University Welcomes Academic Stalwart Prof. P. G. Babu as the Vice Chancellor

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Vidyashilp University, the new-age center of excellence from the Vidyashilp Education Group, proudly announces the appointment of Professor P. G. Babu as the new Vice-Chancellor. This strategic addition to the University's governing body marks a significant milestone in its journey towards providing a transformative learning experience for the leaders of tomorrow among India's brightest.

The Pro-Chancellor, Dr Kiran Pai, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Professor Babu to Vidyashilp University. His exemplary record of impactful leadership and profound knowledge in the education space aligns perfectly with our commitment to leading the undergraduate education space in India into a new spectacular era, spearheading the revolution possible only at the intersection of disciplines. Together, we aim to create a new-age university in Bengaluru that imparts knowledge and equips students to solve grander challenges courageously, and create employment instead of seeking it."

Professor Babu brings a wealth of experience to Vidyashilp University, with a transformative tenure as the Director of the Madras Institute of Development Studies and a prestigious Adam Smith Chair Professorship in Philosophy and Economics at the University of Bayreuth in Germany. His global influence and commitment to academic excellence have been recognized through invitations to teach at renowned institutions such as Yale University, the University of Hamburg, and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Moreover, Professor Babu has been a key contributor to international education, serving on the board of the Erasmus Plus European Masters in Law and Economics since 2009. Additionally, since 2015, he has served as the Managing Editor of the Journal of Quantitative Economics, the Official Journal of The Indian Econometric Society (TIES), showcasing his dedication to maintaining rigorous academic standards. This extensive experience positions him to lead Vidyashilp University towards a future marked by innovation, interdisciplinary education, and global collaboration.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Babu shared his vision for Vidyashilp University, "I am honored to join Vidyashilp University and contribute to its mission of providing a transformative learning experience. The emphasis on interdisciplinary education and solving grander challenges thereof resonates with my commitment to pushing the boundaries of knowledge. Together, we will explore new knowledge, shape the future of education, and foster an environment and culture of collaboration, responsiveness, and high performance."

Under Professor Babu's leadership, Vidyashilp University aims to continue its tradition of excellence and innovation, positioning itself as a leading institution dedicated to addressing complex challenges through interdisciplinary approaches.

This collaboration signifies a powerful synergy between Prof. Babu's global expertise and the Vidyashilp legacy. Under his leadership, Vidyashilp University will continue to thrive, providing students with a holistic and new-age educational experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor