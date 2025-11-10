Vietnam Fintech Rising: 9Pay Powers Global Payment Connectivity

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 10: Vietnam's fintech sector is gaining strong momentum amid global economic shifts, propelled by progressive digitalization policies and increasing investor confidence. At the forefront of this transformation, 9Pay, a fintech company licensed by the State Bank of Vietnam, is bridging global and local businesses through Made-in-Vietnam payment solutions that are seamless, secure, and fully compliant with national financial regulations.

In 2025, even as global FDI shows signs of cooling, Vietnam continues to stand out as an attractive investment destination, supported by political stability, a strategic geographic location, and the government's unwavering commitment to digital transformation. According to the Foreign Investment Agency, FDI inflows increased by 15.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2025, reaffirming Vietnam's position as a dynamic, technology-driven economy. In this momentum, 9Pay emerges as a pioneer in digital payments and cross-border connectivity, empowering both international and domestic enterprises to operate efficiently and in compliance in the Vietnamese market.

With deep market insight and advanced technology, 9Pay's Collection - Disbursement and Payment Gateway Services enable businesses to manage money flows efficiently. By partnering with more than 50 local banks and financial institutions, 9Pay allows global partners to open a Vietnam-based Virtual Account, operating just like a local enterprise to simplify collection and payout processes. Major e-commerce and online education platforms have already adopted 9Pay's localized payment solutions to improve customer experience, enhance transaction speed, and ensure full regulatory compliance.

At its core, the Payment Orchestration Platform centralizes all incoming and outgoing transactions in one place, reducing operating costs by up to 20% while maintaining a 99.9% transaction success rate. Certified with PCI DSS Level 1, 9Pay commits to world-class data protection and system stability for every payment processed.

In response to new cross-border payment regulations in 2025, 9Pay has expanded its global service portfolio with 9Remit - a compliant, fast, and transparent Cross-Border Payment Solution. 9Remit allows foreign-invested companies and global merchants to repatriate profits, pay suppliers, and manage payroll effortlessly, backed by T+0 settlement, live FX rates, and clear, competitive fees. The platform aligns with Vietnam's regulatory standards, helping businesses navigate complex compliance with confidence and efficiency.

Recently, Vietnam has begun piloting NDAChain, a licensed Make in Vietnam permissioned blockchain developed by the National Data Center and the National Data Association (NDA). Envisioned as the backbone of the nation's digital trust infrastructure, NDAChain marks a major step toward a secure and transparent data-driven economy. 9Pay believes the future of Vietnam's digital government goes beyond public service digitization, but also about building an open, transparent, and connected data ecosystem. As a leading fintech, 9Pay is committed to accompanying this journey, where every transaction, payment, and money flow is transparent, interconnected, and contributes to a trusted, sustainable digital economy.

From November 12-14, 2025, 9Pay will attend the Singapore FinTech Festival, the world's largest fintech event, showcasing its Made-in-Vietnam All-in-One Payment Platform at booth 4C21. Through this global stage, 9Pay reinforces Vietnam's reputation as a rising fintech powerhouse, connecting international enterprises with the opportunities of Vietnam's booming digital economy and bringing the strength of Vietnamese innovation to the world.

