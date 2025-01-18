Vietnamese EV maker VinFast to sell cars in India this 2025 festive season

New Delhi [India], January 18 : Vietnamese pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, which has officially introduced its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, plans to launch the cars before the upcoming festival season later this year.

The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker unveiled two all-electric Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6 at the auto expo, demonstrating its commitment to the market for modern products.

"India is a natural choice for VinFast. One, the market is growing, the economy is growing. Secondly, there is support from all the sectors - government support, and a growing ecosystem. (For VinFast) it was the right choice. Actual mobility infrastructure, including for charging and manufacturing, vehicle launches, and customer interest, could be seen on the ground," Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO, of VinFast, told ANI, soon after the unveiling session.

VinFast is investing Rs 4000 crore for a plant in India. The Deputy CEO said the construction work will be completed in 2025 and the production of cars and rollout will start this festive season.

"In 2025, the plant construction will be completed. Production will start and one will be able to see the cars on the Indian streets before the festive season," he said.

Last year, the Company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Asked about the price points for the cars, he said they were studying various aspects before announcing rates.

VinFast Deputy CEO said the automaker is increasing its network across India so customers are able to access them and get familiarised with the brand. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with an omni-channel presence.

VinFast is currently available across 12 countries in three continents.

Today's unveiling in India marks a milestone for VinFast in the promising Indian electric vehicle market. India is also the first market where VinFast will launch a right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, alongside the VF 7 and VF 6, VinFast showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo 200, Klara, Feliz, Vento, Theon electric scooters; the DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.

VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

