Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Opens Advanced Centre in Barasat, Kolkata, Featuring Barasat’s First 3T MRI!

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17: Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, one of India's leading integrated diagnostic service providers, today announced the grand opening of its state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Barasat, Kolkata. This expansion underscores Vijaya Diagnostic Centre's commitment to making world-class, affordable diagnostic services accessible to communities across India.

Inaugurated by Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Honourable Member of Lok Sabha, the new Barasat centre highlights the company’s dedication to providing advanced diagnostic services at affordable prices, delivering the same quality, trust, and technology Vijaya is known for. A key highlight is Barasat’s first-ever 3 Tesla MRI, significantly enhancing regional diagnostic capabilities.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly skilled professionals, the centre offers comprehensive services including the revolutionary 3 Tesla MRI, Digital X-Ray, Ultrasonography, 2D Echo, Stress TMT, PFT, ECG, and a wide array of speciality lab investigations.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre is one of India's largest and most trusted integrated diagnostic chains, with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, and NCR. Committed to accuracy, reliability, and patient-centric care, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre utilizes state-of-the-art technology and a team of experienced professionals to deliver a comprehensive range of pathology and radiology services across its extensive network of centres. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consistently strives to provide world-class diagnostic solutions at affordable prices, ensuring superior health outcomes for communities across the nation.

Dr. Surender Reddy, Chairman of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, stated, “This new advanced facility in Barasat, with the 3 Tesla MRI, will significantly fulfill the community’s healthcare needs. It strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier diagnostic services to the community.”

Suprita Reddy, MD & CEO of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, added, “We are dedicated to providing high-standard and holistic patient care. This Barasat centre offers timely and reliable diagnostic services, supported by advanced technology and experienced professionals. We invite the people of Barasat to experience our world-class services for better health outcomes.”

For patient convenience, the centre offers online booking, home sample collection, and instant report access via the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre mobile app. With over four decades of expertise, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre continues to set benchmarks in diagnostic care, reflecting its unwavering commitment to bridging healthcare access gaps in the region.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor