Viksit Bharat Creators Award 2025: Enter As An Influencer And Exit As A Celebrity

Goa [India], November 15: The Bharat Economic Forum proudly announces the inaugural Viksit Bharat Creators Award, a landmark event celebrating and recognizing exceptional digital creators who are driving impactful change. Set against the scenic backdrop of Goa on March 23, 2025, this award ceremony promises to highlight India's top digital talents, shining a light on those making a tangible difference across diverse sectors.

The Viksit Bharat Creators Award is a call to digital visionaries across 30+ categories, from environmental champions to tech innovators, who are transforming digital media into a powerful force for social good. This event not only seeks to recognize their achievements but also aims to amplify diverse voices, inspiring future leaders and influencers in a movement of national change as India enters 'Amrit Kaal' - an era dedicated to rapid development and transformation.

Award Objectives: Celebrating India's Leading Changemakers

The Viksit Bharat Creators Award is designed to acknowledge and uplift creators who are committed to making a difference. This ceremony will serve as a launchpad for influencers and content creators whose work exemplifies creativity, dedication, and positive impact. The awards span 30 categories, including storytelling, environmental advocacy, cultural promotion, and technological advancement, providing a robust platform to elevate the voices of these changemakers.

Key objectives include:

- Gain Recognition Across 30+ Categories: Acknowledging creators from a broad range of backgrounds, from Best Storyteller to Celebrity Creator of the Year, to inspire diverse content that fosters social impact.

- Amplify Diverse Voices: Building a community of creators who influence through positive messages and ideas, enhancing the reach of social impact initiatives across India.

- Connect and Collaborate: Bringing together creators, thought leaders, and government representatives to spark a movement for social transformation.

- Empower the Next Wave of Innovators: The Viksit Bharat Creators Award offers winners more than recognition - it provides a launchpad for emerging creators to drive meaningful change through digital platforms.

Award Categories: Recognizing Excellence in Every Domain

The Viksit Bharat Creators Award includes 30 categories, with three winners in each category. Highlighted categories include:

1. Cultural Storyteller of the Year - Celebrating creators who share India's heritage and cultural values.

2. Social Change Catalyst - Honoring creators promoting social causes, empowerment, and inclusivity.

3. Environmental Sustainability Advocate - Recognizing creators championing environmental and sustainability causes.

4. Tech Visionary Award - Awarding those demystifying technology and driving digital transformation.

5. Celebrity Influence Award - Honoring celebrities who use their influence for positive societal impact.

6. Most Creative Food Creator - Celebrating the diverse flavors of India through culinary creativity.

7. Health & Fitness Inspiration - Recognizing creators promoting wellness and healthy living.

8. Gaming Icon of the Year - Honoring creators elevating India's gaming culture.

This diverse range ensures a platform for creators from all corners of the digital world to be acknowledged for their unique contributions. Nominations are open to Indian citizens in 25 categories, with five additional categories for international creators who foster cultural exchange and promote Indian values globally.

Special Announcement: A Gateway to Bollywood Stardom

In an exciting twist, Bharat Economic Forum is thrilled to announce that top influencers from the Viksit Bharat Creators Award will have the chance to break into Bollywood. Dr. Iqbal Durrani, a renowned Bollywood writer, director, and producer credited with launching stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Shahrukh Khan, is now serving as Chairperson for Media & Entertainment at the Bharat Economic Forum. Dr. Durrani will be scouting digital creators to feature in his upcoming Bollywood projects, offering a unique opportunity to expand their influence into mainstream media.

Nomination Process and Guidelines

Nominations for the Viksit Bharat Creators Award are open for submission across all eligible digital platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, ShareChat, Koo, Roposo, and Moj. Content can be submitted in English or any Indian language, allowing creators from diverse linguistic backgrounds to participate. Creators can self-nominate in up to five categories, while public nominations may cover all 30 categories. The nomination deadline is March 11, 2025.

Evaluation Process

Nominations will be assessed on parameters including creativity, innovation, impact, reach, and alignment with the Bharat Economic Forum's vision. A distinguished jury from sectors spanning government, academia, corporate, and media will review entries to select the winners. The final decision by the jury will be binding and based on a blend of expert review and public voting.

Join Us in Goa on March 23, 2025

The Bharat Economic Forum invites creators to join this historic moment and celebrate India's digital trailblazers. The Viksit Bharat Creators Award ceremony promises to be an unparalleled gathering of talent, dedication, and inspiration, fostering a community of creators who are building a brighter, more inclusive India.

For nomination details and event registration, visit the official Bharat Economic Forum website.

About Bharat Economic Forum

Bharat Economic Forum is an influential platform for CSR leaders, social enterprises, and digital creators to connect and collaborate, aligning their missions with India's development goals. By spotlighting digital creators through the Viksit Bharat Creators Award, Bharat Economic Forum strengthens the role of digital media in nation-building, empowering changemakers to inspire collective action for a prosperous India. BEF has several ongoing initiatives like the BEF Super100 Groups, Viksit Bharat Leadership Awards and Journey Of Unity

