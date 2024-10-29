VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: The "Viksit Bharat Series: Crafting Cities of Tomorrow" event, held on 22nd October 2024 in India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, brought together leading experts in urban planning and technology to discuss the future of India's urban landscapes. Jointly hosted by Strategists' World founders Jyoti Narain and Bharti Sinha, along with Dr. Yogita Shukla, founder of addGEO Foundation, the event focused on strategies for creating resilient, sustainable, and smart cities. NAREDCO (under the aegis of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) is partner for this event.

The event saw participation from experts across sectors, including TCS, Wipro, Deloitte, Arahas Technologies, IBM, HERE Technologies, and NIUA, who shared valuable insights. The event also featured insightful presentations on Digital Twins by Genesys India, Bentley, and Altz Technologies.

Key panelists included:

- Dr. Debolina Kundu (NIUA), who emphasized the need for data-driven policies to address urban challenges.

- Sudhir Sethi (Chiratae Ventures), who provided valuable insights into the startup ecosystem and stressed the necessity of risk capital for fostering innovation.

- G. Hari Babu (NAREDCO), who discussed public-private partnerships for affordable, sustainable housing and various critical tenets for future cities.

- Ajay Bhargava (NIC), who spoke on the role of technology in enhancing urban governance.

- Dr. Deivasigamani Vasudevan (Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs), who presented Varanasi as a model smart city.

- Sajid Malik (Genesys), who highlighted the importance of geospatial technology in urban planning.

Through cross-sector collaboration, the event explored how technology, policy, and partnerships can shape the future of urban development in India. This series is going to pave way for recommendations from all sectors for cities of tomorrow to Govt. of India.

