Vincitore Group founder Saubhagyaa R Swain soon to hit the Bloomberg billionaire Index

November 11: The 31-year-old serial entrepreneur has already established a strong presence in several businesses through different brands.

Becoming a billionaire is a milestone only a few can achieve. It takes a lot of talent, hard work, dedication, and perseverance to make the dream of becoming a billionaire a reality. For the serial entrepreneur and investor Saubhagyaa R Swain, who is blessed with these abilities and more, the key milestone is just a matter of time.

Aged just 31, Swain is the founder of Vincitore Group, which has a presence in multiple businesses across the world. He is an entrepreneur, industrialist, investor, and active philanthropist, who has made it big with his skills, knowledge, and passion. The personal net worth of the Indian-origin but London-based Swain is estimated at $105 million.

Swain achieved success at a young age because of his methodical mindset and his unique skills and prowess to create unbeatable strategies.

Swain is the founder of the Vincitore Group, which comprises four companies, viz. Vincitore Infra Contracts, Vincitore Steel and Engineering, Vincitore Lifestyle, and Vincitore Aesthetics. This year, his company has launched three customer brands – DDermat for cosmetic ranges, DVoke for unisex apparel and luxury leather items, and DSpace to cater to commercial and domestic interiors.

Swain has been awarded some of the most prestigious awards and honors including the likes of Startup of the Year Fintech 2022, Creative Entrepreneur of the year 2019, Startup Leader of the year 2018, and many more, worthy recognition of the success he has achieved in no time.

Besides awards, Swain also has a sizeable following on various social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. He is a travel enthusiast and also has a keen interest in subjects like Astrophysics, Astronomy, Gemology, and Astrology. He is an avid swimmer and closely follows cricket, basketball, and baseball.

Swain also believes in giving back to society and supports various philanthropic causes in India and elsewhere. He is also an inspiration for young entrepreneurs worldwide, and has promoted many promising startups and women and helped them establish themselves in their respective fields.

