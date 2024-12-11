Vineet Gupta Ashoka University Founder: Cultivating Resilience and Innovation in Students is Essential

New Delhi [India], December 11: Recent research has shown that the ‘right' attitude is a more accurate predictor of success than knowledge or skills. In a rapidly evolving world where innovation fuels growth and success, fostering determination and zeal amongst students has become imperative. Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder, has been at the forefront of redefining higher education in India, championing the need to cultivate these crucial traits through well-designed university programs.

“Determination is the fuel that powers the engine of achievement. The ability of students to stay resilient in the face of challenges and their willingness to push boundaries is indispensable in today's competitive landscape,” Gupta emphasises. Universities can play a pivotal role in equipping students with these skills, ensuring they are prepared to excel not just academically but in every facet of their lives. The question that academia is coming to grips with is, “How can universities and colleges do this?”

Vineet Gupta envisions a transformative role for universities in nurturing the right attitude and fostering an innovation mindset among students. “Success in today's world is about more than academic performance. It is about resilience, creativity, and the hunger to achieve,” he asserts.

Building the Right Attitude in Students

Determination is a mindset that can be cultivated, yet traditional education often fails to prioritise this quality. Gupta critiques this gap, stating, “We need to go beyond knowledge and skills. The next frontier for higher education is in developing a growth mindset amongst students and teaching them to persist in the face of challenges.”

Universities should create environments where students are encouraged to embrace failure as a learning tool and to push their limits. Through experiential learning opportunities, project-based assignments, and exposure to diverse perspectives, students can develop a sense of ownership and responsibility for their growth.

Cultivating an Innovative Mindset

Vineet Gupta of Ashoka University believes that creative problem-solving not only builds a mindset of innovation but also builds resilience. “When students engage in solving real-world problems, they also develop an intrinsic drive to keep trying and pivoting. This helps to build resilience. Also, as their solutions start to work, students develop confidence,” he says. By integrating interdisciplinary approaches and encouraging creative problem-solving, universities can foster an innovative mindset in students.

Ashoka University has embraced this philosophy through initiatives like the InfoEdge Centre for Entrepreneurship, which not only serves as a creative hub for aspiring entrepreneurs but also brings in several life skill courses taught by some of the best practitioners.

Beyond the Classroom: Real-World Learning

Determination thrives when students are exposed to challenges that demand perseverance. Gupta explains, “The problems of the 21st century don't have straightforward solutions. Students need to learn how to navigate ambiguity and complexity.” At Plaksha University, where Vineet is also a Founder, working on ‘Grand Challenges' or big problems is a focus area.

By engaging with case studies, collaborative projects, and internships, universities can create opportunities for students to test their mettle in real-world scenarios. These experiences build perseverance and resilience and equip students to tackle obstacles head-on.

The Role of Mentorship and Guidance

Mentorship is another cornerstone of fostering determination. A good mentor not only shares knowledge but also inspires students to go beyond their own expectations. Universities can bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application by connecting students with industry leaders and alumni who share their journeys and challenges.

Through guided interactions, students learn to set goals, handle setbacks, and adapt their strategies. This process nurtures both confidence and grit, qualities that Gupta believes are essential for long-term success.

Education for a Changing World

As higher education evolves, its role must extend beyond imparting knowledge to empowering students to thrive in uncertain futures. “Education is not just about getting a degree, Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Founder, states. “It is about shaping individuals who can think independently, innovate fearlessly, and persevere through adversity.”

By focusing on building the right attitude and encouraging an innovation mindset, universities can prepare students to meet global challenges with confidence and creativity. The importance of designing programmes that inculcate resilience ensures that graduates are not only prepared for the world but also equipped to change it.

