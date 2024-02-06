New Delhi (India), February 6: During the last year deRivaz & Ives have established themselves as India's leading Auction House for Vintage Film Memorabilia with the success of the Satyajit Ray, Bachchanalia, Feminine Icons and Raj Kapoor Auctions.

Its first 2024 online auction is the finest collection of film publicity art ever sold on the cinematic icon – Dev Anand.

From the classics such as Baazi, Kala Bazaar, C.I.D., Kala Pani, Guide, Tere Ghar Ke Samne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Johnny Mera Naam, Heera Panna, it also includes rare and vintage photographic stills, posters, showcards, lobby cards, song booklets from his lesser known films such as Aaram, Milap, Maya, Manzil, Kahin Aur Chal, Baarish, Baat Ek Raat Ki, Sarhad, Kinare Kinare, among others.

Highlights include a rare set of sixteen Kala Bazaar (1960) and Johnny Mera Naam (1970) Lobby Cards, eight first release publicity black and white photographic stills from Guide (1965), fifteen coloured photographic stills from Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), rare and beautifully designed posters of Munimji (1955), Milap (1955), Sarhad (1960), Maya (1961), Manzil (1960), Kinare Kinare (1963), Guide (1965), Gambler (1973), Darling Darling (1977), and the unique Indian collaged handmade showcards from Kala Pani (1958), Kinare Kinare (1963), Banarsi Babu (1973) and Amir Gharib (1974).

Vintage Film Memorabilia of ‘Dashing Daring – Dev Anand' being sold online by deRivaz & Ives, 8th to 10th February 2024 - Digital

Senior Spokesperson for deRivaz & Ives Film Department – SMM Ausaja – further clarifies “… the small famous black and white silver gelatin photograph from Baazi, the Guide photographic publicity stills created for the international launch, the publicity and song booklets for Sarhad, the full set of Kala Bazaar Lobby Cards are some of the standout rare items of memorabilia in this auction.”

The online auction on www.derivaz-ives.com starts on Thursday 8th February and closes at 7pm on 10th February 2024, registration is open from tomorrow.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor