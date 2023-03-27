VIP Frenchie launches U-19 - India's first teen innerwear range for boys of age 13-19

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/NewsVoir): The sewing machine of VIP Clothing Ltd. has been soothingly creating innerwear for five decades. Frenchie, a brand hailed from the VIP group has launched its new sub-category 'U-19' innerwear for boys within the age bar of 13-19. As the brand functions in the modern epoch, it derives the product cart on the wheel of vogue to provide consumers with the latest trends and fits. Diving into the consumer wants and the market situation, Frenchie took an assertive step to introduce an innerwear line that completes the circle of consumer needs.

Mindset Behind the Launch

Being a brand of the masses, one of the quintessential factors is safeguarding the audience's keenness regarding the products. According to the market analysis, no brand introduced an innerwear for teenagers. However, crowned as the pioneer of innerwear, VIP Group is the only brand house covering the spectrum with sheer excellence. The launch of Frenchie U-19 also marks stability where the brand functioning is well-constructed and has arrived in a genre that re-synchronises the consumer buying pattern towards the brand.

Why 'U-19'

Innerwear is one of the primary elements of clothing, and being a brand that breathes innerwear knowing the insights of the genre is inevitable. The idea and intention to launch U19 were to fathom the issue faced by teenagers to find the perfect-fitted innerwear and to straighten out this issue in an adroit manner. Laying the best-in-class quality at an economic cost makes the masses adhere to the brand.

Speaking at the market launch of Frenchie U-19, Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing, Ltd. said, "Frenchie U-19 is not only a product but a solution of ill-fitted underwear for teens and, as a brand of masses, we have always focused on consumer needs and desires. We are pretty optimistic about the market flow of the product, and we look forward to introducing more unique ranges and categories to the market."

Speaking at the market launch of Frenchie U-19 Sunil Pathare CMD - VIP Clothing Ltd. said, "The design theory is to break out of traditional culture and lead every teenager a one-step ahead of adults in terms of style. Frenchie U-19 is a token of advancement and non-traditionalism."

The product was introduced to the e-commerce market on 18th February 2023, marking the availability at Flipkart, Amazon, and Jio Mart for the commencement and the official market launch arrayed in Delhi on 17th March. The instrumental strategy is to launch the product on e-commerce first and then strike the market. Frenchie U-19 is available in retail markets at every VIP inners store and e-commerce website. The product was officially launched on 17th March in Delhi.

Frenchie is a revolutionary introduction to the innerwear market with a vision to provide a new-fangled mini-brief and; today, Frenchie is the primary choice of every Indian man who urges to have superior style and fantastic fit by his side. You can buy from Amazon, Jio Mart, and Flipkart in India.

