Vipul Chudasama Academy Redefines the Future of Hairstyling with the "VC 2040 Collection - Not Just Hair"

Bandra, Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Vipul Chudasama Hair & Makeup Academy, pioneers in the Indian education industry, have unveiled their highly anticipated collection transcending the boundaries of creativity and setting new benchmarks for futuristic haircuts and colours.

"The VC 2040 Collection - Not Just Hair" captures Vipul Chudasama Academy's visionary spirit, pushing the limits of traditional hairstyling and embracing a futuristic approach. Each look reflects the modern era's aesthetics, featuring hair cuts & colours adorned with sharp angles, asymmetric layers, and geometric precision. The visionary VC Team envisions these looks to be embraced by 2040.

Vipul Chudasama, Salon & Academy Creative Director, shares his vision for the VC 2040 Collection, stating, "Our goal with the VC 2040 Collection is to challenge conventional beauty norms and ignite a sense of exploration & self-expression among our clients. I envision the people on the streets of India wholeheartedly embracing these cuts and colours in 2040, transforming the very fabric of hairstyling."Adding to this Pooja Chudasama, Makeup Director, shares, "The makeup look exudes a futuristic vibe, incorporating a plethora of graphic eyeliners and a flawlessly matte complexion."

At Vipul Chudasama Salon & Academy, hairstyling is revered as art. The VC 2040 Collection is not exclusive to Team VC. Hair professionals can attend the Academy's training sessions to master these looks and provide their clients with exceptional artistry. Call us today for EARLY BIRD offers.

Located at Pali Naka in Bandra, Mumbai, Vipul Chudasama Salon & Academy is spread across two floors catering to the best in beauty and hair, with an award-winning team of hair specialists. The full-service salon is focused on advanced colour techniques and bespoke styling but offers a wide range of services for all your hair, skin, nail, and makeup needs. The Academy offers courses that range from beginner's fundamentals to Makeup Pro and Progressive hairstyling masterclasses for continued education.

For over 19 years, Vipul Chudasama's name has been synonymous with Indian hairdressing excellence. He has trained and inspired about 52000 hairstylists and 5000 salons across 30 cities in 5 countries through shows, seminars, and exclusive masterclasses. Vipul has styled hair for celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur, to name a few. He has also worked with top models for talented fashion designers and presented his creations at Haute Coiffure Francaise in Paris.

As the Academy's Educator & Makeup Director, Pooja Chudasama is a skilled professional in the art of makeup. She has worked in various settings such as fashion, editorial, film, television, bridal, and special events. Her exceptional eye for detail and comprehensive understanding of colour theory and skin types ensure that each client receives the utmost attention and care. By staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques, Pooja is dedicated to providing her clients with the finest makeup and bridal services available.

