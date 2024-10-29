Viraj Profiles Launches Seamless Stainless Steel Pipe Production with New Piercer Mill

PNN

Boisar (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Viraj Profiles Limited, a global leader in stainless steel manufacturing, has achieved another milestone in its growth journey with the inauguration of its advanced Piercer Mill at the new Seamless Pipe Plant on October 21, 2024. This strategic expansion marks the company's entry into the high-value seamless pipe segment, reinforcing its position in the global stainless steel market.

The production of hot-finished mother hollows has commenced through the piercing of bright round bars, available in various grades and sizes, utilizing their in-house stainless steel melting plant and bright bar manufacturing facility. This is a major addition in Viraj Profiles' product portfolio as high-quality seamless stainless steel pipes find its uses for critical applications requiring high strength and pressure resistance, such as oil & gas pipelines, boilers, pressure vessels, and aerospace.

The facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and the process is designed to ensure each product undergoes rigorous quality control measures and testing equipment, including hydro testing, eddy current testing, ultrasonic testing, tensile strength analysis, impact testing, hardness testing, microscopic grain size inspection, chemical composition analysis, and IGC testing.

The inauguration began with a prayer ceremony followed by Virajians witnessing the first successful roll out of the new addition. "This expansion into seamless pipe manufacturing represents a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation, excellence, and develop a range of related products to become a complete solution provider" said Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar Managing Director of Viraj Profiles Limited.

Pawan Kumar Bajaj, Director Technical highlighted, "The new Pipe Division will progress in phases, the first being the Piercer Mill and rolling out of seamless pipes."

Viraj Profiles has long been known for its diverse product offerings and unwavering commitment to quality. This expansion aligns with Viraj Profiles' commitment to technological advancement, product diversification, and sustainable growth, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

About Viraj Profiles:

Viraj Profiles is a leading stainless steel long product manufacturer dedicated to delivering high-quality products and solutions. With a diverse product portfolio and commitment to excellence, Viraj Profiles has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor