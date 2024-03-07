Viraj Profiles’ ‘Making of The Majestic’ Premiers – A Cinematic Voyage Celebrating Stainless Steel Legacy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: In a landmark celebration of its manufacturing prowess and global vision, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. premiered ‘Making of The Majestic’ – a cinematic spectacle encapsulating the stainless steel titan’s incredible journey over the past three decades.

Moving beyond showcasing the constraints of a mere corporate film, this visual marvel artfully blends Viraj’s industrial excellence with an inspirational narrative of resilience and innovation to etch legacies.

The majestic allure of premium stainless steel manufacturing began at Viraj Profiles in 1992 and now sets the world stage as a supplier of choice across 90 nations spanning six continents.

“‘Making of The Majestic’ isn’t just the story of Viraj Profiles, it’s an ode to the very soul of manufacturing brilliance,” remarked Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar, Chairman and Managing Director. “This movie celebrates our journey fueled by client relationships, a culture of innovation, authenticity, and an indefinable passion for creating enduring value.”

The visually immersive experience transports viewers through Viraj’s state-of-the-art facilities – where molten metal undergoes spectacular transformations into a panoramic range of premium stainless steel products. From sleek bars and flanges to fortified fasteners, wire rods, and over 50,000 customized SKUs spanning applications across industries, the film underscores Viraj’s peerless expertise and product excellence.

At its core, ‘Making of The Majestic’ chronicles the larger-than-life ambition, pioneering vision and human saga driving Viraj’s journey over three decades.

With over a million impressions already on Twitter for the premiere, the cinematic marvel has struck a chord globally as a celebration of India’s manufacturing excellence and “Make in India” spirit.

“The corporate film magnificently brings alive Viraj’s zeal for crafting products that bind progress through their uncompromising strengths,” added Mr. Kochhar. “We’re honored to have earned a place among the world’s most trusted manufacturers, forging innovation and customer-centricity as anchors for sustainable growth.”

‘Making of The Majestic’ cements Viraj Profiles’ reputation as a pioneering brand brightening India’s industrial destiny through stainless steel supremacy.

About Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1992 in Boisar, India, Viraj Profiles has burgeoned into a global manufacturing leader supplying premium stainless steel long products, flanges, fasteners and customized solutions. The company’s flanges are renowned across the piping industry for their unmatched reliability.

With over 11,000 employees, 30+ years of market excellence, robust manufacturing facilities, and exports reaching over 1,400 customers worldwide, Viraj stands firm in its stainless steel superiority.

Twitter: https://x.com/virajprofiles/status/1763413859358867870?s=20

Website: https://www.viraj.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor