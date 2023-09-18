Viraj Profiles Pvt. Limited Unveils Ambitious Expansion Plan in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., a renowned global manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel products, is poised to embark on a significant expansion project in Maharashtra, reaffirming its commitment to the state’s growth and development.

In a recent high-level meeting withShri Eknath Shinde, the esteemed Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Neeraj Kochhar, Chairman and Managing Director of Viraj Profiles, unveiled the company’s visionary blueprint for a substantial investment in the region.

“Maharashtra holds a pivotal position in our strategic roadmap, and we are resolute in our resolve to invest in the state,” stated Mr. Kochhar. “This new venture underscores our dedication to meeting the escalating demand for top-notch stainless steel products both domestically and in international markets. Furthermore, we are firmly aligned with the government’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. Our aspiration is to not only establish this new project but also to foster increased employment opportunities within the state.”

Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde warmly welcomed Viraj Profiles’ ambitious investment plans and offered unwavering support from the state government. “We are steadfast in our pursuit of creating a conducive business environment that nurtures growth,” declared Shri Shinde.

Viraj Profiles stands as a leading stainless-steel manufacturer in India, boasting an impressive annual turnover of USD 1.5 billion. Founded in 1991, the company currently operates a cutting-edge integrated manufacturing facility in Boisar. Viraj Profiles is internationally renowned for exporting top-tier stainless steel products to over 96 countries.

The proposed investment in this new facility signifies a substantial boost to Maharashtra’s stainless-steel industry, promising the creation of jobs and an injection of vitality into the local economy.

