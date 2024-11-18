Viral Desai Inspires Tata Executives for Climate Action

Surat (Gujarat) [India] November 18: Renowned environmentalist and ‘Greenman’ of India, Viral Desai, recently addressed executives of Tata Steel and Tata Pipes, emphasizing the urgent need for climate action. He delivered his speech to thousands of Tata employees from across the country.

In his address titled “CSR – Collective Sustainable Responsibility,” Desai delved into the severe consequences of climate change affecting the world and discussed solutions to mitigate its effects. Paying tribute to Ratan Tata, he expressed, “It’s an honor to address executives of a great industrial group like Tata. It is my responsibility to speak on such a critical issue as climate change.”

Desai asserted that climate change is not merely an environmental issue but a significant threat to future generations. He urged everyone to come together and work towards addressing this crisis. He further clarified that the responsibility of combating climate change does not solely rest on governments, NGOs, or corporations, but is a collective responsibility of all. Notably, Desai has previously shared his views on climate action at platforms like TEDx and in cities like Dubai.

