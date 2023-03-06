Visa endorses Cryptos as Dogetti, LUNC, and Lido DAO make waves in the crypto space

The blockchain industry faced challenges in 2022 with the FTX collapse, but payment giant Visa continues to support digital currencies. In its recent statement, Visa hinted at the hidden potential of fiat-backed digital currencies and how they will unfold in the future.

Meanwhile, three altcoins are redefining the crypto space, namely a meme coin called Dogetti, Terra Luna, and Lido DAO.

What Visa Spoke in Between the Lines?Visa has been associated with web3 and crypto projects for a while now. It had introduced global credit cards with FTX before the collapse and has hinted at its interest in the Metaverse. The fintech giant's statement reveals the hidden potential of fiat-backed digital currencies and how they will unveil in the years to come.

Dogetti - The Ultimate Meme DogDogetti (DETI), a decentralized digital currency jumped the hype train with its presales raising close to $353,528. The mafia-themed meme coin intends to move onto the next phase after hitting its target of $500,000.

Dogetti makes irresistible offers. The top crypto coin is spun around the greatest theme in the world "the family" and its loyal community members will be treated as such. Don Eloni, of the family, offers a reflection protocol where the token holders are redistributed with 2% of every transaction. Community members need only hold the coin to get rich.

The Don family also believes in true charity for animals and reserves a share pledging to help them. Dogetti stands out with its true commitment to the community and actionable plans. Investors with a heart must check out DETI for amazing returns and to be part of a worthy cause.

Currently, the family is running a secret code - WISEGUY25 where new Dogetti members can avail of 25% EXTRA DETI while joining. Mafia pays well.

Binance to Resume LUNC BurnThe Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) community is eagerly awaiting Binance to resume its Lunc burn process. Post approval of all three proposals by the community, Crypto Twitter is rife with rumors of billions of LUNC burn returning to the community by improving the burn rate, LUNC plans to reduce the token supply as the on-chain tax cannot contribute much.

In just three months, Binance, the biggest donor to the LUNC burn campaign, has burnt more than 20 billion LUNC tokens. Yet as a result of Proposal 10983 and Proposal 11111, the cryptocurrency exchange on December 28 announced reducing its contribution to the community to reduce the quantity of LUNC.

Lido DAO May Rise Very SoonIn the forthcoming Ethereum merger, validators will take the role of miners, and they must invest 32 ETH. This staking strategy has created opportunities for platforms that buy Ether from non-profit stakers and pool the proceeds to act as an Ethereum validator.

From value locked within Merge's official smart contract, Lida DAO is one of the largest staking service platforms. The company came in second with a 4.15 million ETH deposit into an ETH 2.0 contract.

So, Lido DAO will undoubtedly profit immensely if the Ethereum merger is successful--not just the company but also its native currency, LDO.

TakeawayVisa's statement has energized the crypto community going through a crypto winter. 2023 may indeed see some huge bull runs with top cryptos like Dogetti, Lida DAO, and LUNC on the rise.

