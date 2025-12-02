Vishal Fabrics Surges 9% on Rs 100 Crore Export Order and Robust Q2 FY26 Results



Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Vishal Fabrics Ltd witnessed a significant uplift in its stock value on Tuesday, with shares climbing 9 per cent to reach Rs 29.50, a notable increase from its previous closing price of Rs 27.07. This surge was accompanied by a more than two-fold increase in trading volume on the BSE, signaling strong investor interest. The positive market reaction is primarily attributed to the company’s announcement of a substantial Rs 100 crore Merchant Export Order from Kiran Enterprises. This significant domestic contract, slated for execution throughout Calendar Year 2026 with dispatches commencing January 15, 2026, involves the supply of a diverse range of premium denim fabrics.

The order’s focus on key international markets, including Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey, and Morocco, has been viewed by investors as a powerful testament to the growing global demand for Vishal Fabrics’ denim products and its expanding presence in lucrative export segments. This substantial order success follows a period of strong financial performance, with the company reporting a 13 per cent increase in Total Income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26) to Rs 433.31 crore, up from Rs 384.83 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Furthermore, the Consolidated Net Profit for Q2FY26 saw a remarkable 65 per cent growth, reaching Rs 10.70 crore compared to Rs 6.50 crore in Q2FY25. The first half of fiscal year 2026 (H1FY26) also demonstrated impressive gains, with total income rising by 15 per cent to Rs 830.40 crore and net profit increasing by 65 per cent to Rs 19.86 crore over H1FY25.

These encouraging quarterly results align with the company’s full-year performance for FY25, where total income grew by 5 per cent to Rs 1,521.43 crore from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24, and net profit rose by 13 per cent to Rs 23.84 crore from Rs 21.13 crore in the previous year. Vishal Fabrics, an integral part of the Chiripal Group and a leading denim fabric manufacturer with an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million meters, is recognized for its integrated value chain, advanced infrastructure, and commitment to quality and sustainability. The company’s focus on innovation, adoption of green practices, and significant expansion in denim production, particularly wider-width fabrics, coupled with its growing international footprint, underpins the recent positive market sentiment and the substantial jump in its stock price.

