Vishal Gurnani, Abhishek Vyas and Juhi Parekh Mehta's AVS Studios collaborates with Connekkt Media Network, announces INR 270 crore deal for 3 Pan India Films

Connekkt Media Network that provides media and content aggregation services to leading Indian and global media compes has announced its foray into India's booming content market, as a full services Film Studio. Connekkt Media Network currently operates as a content marketplace, aggregator and syndication company and has executed content transactions worth over 500 million US dollars, till date. Going one step further, and emerging as a full-fledged content curator is a natural extension to its current business.

Its collaboration with AVS Studios is a multi-pronged deal spread across multiple projects. Phase 1 of this deal entails a collaboration for 3 Pan India films involving a total investment of INR 270 crores.

The first film VRUSHABHA, stars the southern mega star Mohanlal and is scheduled to go on floors on the 9th of July 2023. Its touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and is a high octane drama and is a visual spectacle with some never seen before VFX, being shot as a bilingual film in Telugu and Malayalam simultaneously. The details of the other two films will be announced shortly. Connekkt Media will focus on financing, monetising, marketing and licensing of the said films; while AVS Studios Pvt Ltd is focused on creating, developing and executing the production of the films.

AVS Studios has been co-founded by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurn and Juhi Parekh Mehta, with a vision to Inspire, Entertain and Disrupt the Indian filmed entertainment business. The studio has announced a slate of 7 films and 2 web series all to be produced over the next 18 months.

Connekkt Media Network's spokesperson said, "Having established ourselves as an industry leader in aggregating and monetising content across leading platforms, we felt it was the right time to take the next step transform into a Full services Film Studio offering Financing, Licensing and Marketing expertise to Film Producers across India. We are excited about the partnership with AVS Studios and this 3 film deal is just the beginning of what we believe will be a long and rewarding association"

Said Abhishek Vyas, Director and Co-Founder, AVS Studios Pvt Ltd, "Having spent over 13 years in the biggest media brands including Star, Zee Studios and Netflix, time was just right for me to turn into an independent producer, with a vision of making big scale clutter breaking and language agnostic cinema. Taking the vision forward, AVS is committed to producing a slate of tentpole films and web shows over the next 36 months. Vrushabha is just the beginning and we are aggressively ramping on the slate and looking forward to our journey on the Connekkt Media"

Said Vishal Gurn, Director and Co-Founder, AVS Studios Pvt Ltd, "We are happy to be film makers at a time when the Audience has become language agnostic. We see a huge opportunity in Pan India films and are focused on identifying subjects that have universal appeal and cater to the South as well as Hindi speaking markets. We are committed Cinema lovers for life, and are only focused on producing Theatrical movies "

A boutique content studio focussed on curating, conceptualising, developing and producing stories that entertain, inspire and engage audiences across the world. AVS Studios co-founder Abhishek Vyas has helped produce and set up films including Mkarnika, Tanu Weds Manu, Jogi, Gunjan Saxena in his roles at Zee Studios, Netflix, Eros in the past.

AVS Studios Co-Founders Vishal Gurn and Juhi Parekh Mehta have produced critically acclaimed cinema including Hawaizaada starring Ayushman Khurana, Raaj Shandilya's Janhit Mein Jaari and the to-be-released Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hain starring Manoj Bajpayee.

