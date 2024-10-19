Vishal Kapoor had a grand opening show "Phulwari" at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 19: PANACHE RUNWAY by Vishal Kapoor had a grand opening show "Phulwari" at Bombay Times Fashion Week on 18th October 2024 at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Celebrity showstoppers Jason Shah "Cartwright" (Heeramandi Fame) & Mannara Chopra (Big Boss Fame) were an oomph on the runway. VK's collection celebrates life with glamour, chic style & inclusivity for all ages, sizes, heights & genders. With breathtaking intricate embellishments, vibrant colours & layered silhouette on luxurious fabrics "Phulwari" resonates with elegance & modernity while Make-Up partner Saima Shabbir created exquisite headgears complimenting VK's lines.

Show-Opener Meenakshi Pange & Showstopper Anita Sharma gracefully walked the ramp along with the jewellery partner VENUS JEWELS by Nikita Bhimsaria & The real models on runway were Daksh Sethi, Sonal Waghmare, Pradeep Narwelkar, Hirral Merchant, Rujuta Joshi, Priya Sri, Smita Chawan, Ganesh Iyer, Disha Anand, Sapna Bhatia Rajpal, Trivendra Jat, Fowzia Sidhpurwala, Jaswinder Sandhu, Silky Parekh, Mahek Panjwani, Elizebath, Vaishali Patil, Abhijit Mhatre, Priyanka Bandhan, Mrunmayee Athavale, Dnyanada Bandodkar, Barnali Baro, Sourav Sharma, Ranjeet Singh Rajput, Shital Choudhry, Krishna Singhania, Snehal Sonawane, Shilpi Chugh, Priya Tiwari, Zinobia Patel, Renuka Agrawal, Aruna Sharma, Diya Patil, Mridula Malhotra, Rupam Khetan, Dr. Neha, Parvej Mantrri & Swati Lanke.

The mega show was supported by official outdoor media partner ART MEDIA By Suunil Sethi, Magazine Partner BOMBAY FILMFAME MAGAZINE, Gifting partners Kiran Golani, Baker Street, Bake Live Studio, Eat Nation, VU'S BREW, ROOTS Nourishes Naturally, KRAVVIA by Priti Shah, POSAKA, ARKA by Rupam Khetan & Dr Malaahat Heena Khan.

