November 16: Vishva Hindu mahasangh is an international community spread over more than 44 countries. It is a largest community operating on non-political grounds to help, protect and strengthen Hindu community. Many public welfare schemes are being run by the patron of the Sangh, Yogi Adityanath. National President is Surendra Nath Avadhoot ji and General Secretary of Organization is Yogi Rajkumar Nath. It is dedicated to the ethos of social service, animal service and Hindutva. It is a world’s largest organization working on the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The aim of Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh is to organize Hindu society, protect Hinduism, and serve the society. Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh is seen as a strong, effective, permanent, and ever growing organization in millions of villages and towns of India.

Vishwa Hindu Mahasangh is divided in multiple departments for assured results and efficient working style. This system is built with twelve pillars like Public service cell, Health service cell, women service cell among others.

Gujarat department of Vishwa Hindu maha Sangh

Gujarat department of the sangh is focused on working for the betterment of Hindus residing in the state. They are actively funding and rescuing kids with mal nutrition, widows and poor people. Ultimately the Sangh is actively working to strengthen the unity among its people. Developing the unity among the people is the motto. Behind which there is a force which works tirelessly under the presidency of visionary Shri Naveen Roshanlal Kumuth (State President). The sangh is graced by the advice of Dr. Manish Jain (Adviser), Shri Vyomesh Parekh works as a State General Secretary and Shri Manjoj Sarada as State Coordinator. Appointed as a Treasurer is Shri Jai Kariya. In the sub state of South Gujarat, Shri Rakesh Kumar Shrisrimal has been appointed as Chairman with Shri Rajesh Sharma as a Coordintor, Shri Shrenik Jain as a Vice President and Shri Dixit Trivedi as a Secretary. Coming to the Surat city, a very able Shri Bhagchand Aggarwal is appointed as an Union Minister, Surat, Gujarat. Dr. Divyesh Shah as a coordinator for Health Services cell, Gujarat. Shri Balpreet Singh as Coordinator of sports chamber, south and central Gujarat, Shri Ashok Goyani as an Organization Minister, South Gujarat. Enforcing the team are very vibrant Ms. Kripa Chandera and Ms. Sonal Jain as Coordinator, women empowerment cell, South Gujarat and Coordinator, Cultural Chamber, South Gujarat respectively. Shri Janak Tolat as coordinator, education department, South Gujarat. Shri Ashok Vaishnav as a Coordinator of Jan Seva department, South Gujarat. Coordinator of Vidhik seva cell of Surat is Shri Lokesh Kumar Jain and Shri Sunil Kukreja is actively working as a coordinator of cow protection department, Surat, Gujarat.

