Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management Celebrates Lakshya 2024 Convocation Ceremony

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management (VVISM) celebrated its grand Lakshya 2024 Convocation Ceremony on 28th September 2024 at the prestigious C.K. Prahalad Auditorium, Hyderabad with Prof .Dr Jabez as Steering Committee Head. The event marked the proud graduation of the PGDM Class of 2022-2024, honoring their academic achievements and ushering them into the next phase of their professional journey.

The convocation was graced by an esteemed lineup of dignitaries. Chief Guest, Anooja Bashir, CEO & Co-founder of FlexiCloud, delivered an inspiring keynote address, while Puneet Gupta, Vice President of Tech Mahindra, served as the Guest of Honor.

Celebration of Achievement and Tradition

The ceremony commenced with the symbolic lighting of the ceremonial lamp, representing the triumph of knowledge over ignorance. Accompanied by a soulful invocation song, this tradition set the tone for an event that blended reflection with celebration.

Dr. Jayashree Veluthakkal proudly announced that 95.2% of the students successfully graduated this year. The institute celebrated numerous accolades, including the CSR Awards for Excellence 2024 and recognition from Outlook Business and South Zone College Dunia. VVISM also achieved a distinguished ranking of 4th among B-Schools in Hyderabad and 16th by Outlook India.

Words of Wisdom and Encouragement

President GSS Venkateshwar Rao encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, emphasizing the need to take risks and develop multiple income streams for financial independence.

Chief Guest Anooja Bashir congratulated the graduates, stressing the importance of perseverance and community. She reminded them that the journey itself is the most crucial part of success, urging them to learn from failures, foster meaningful relationships, and give back to society.

Guest of Honor Puneet Gupta advised graduates to apply their learnings from VVISM in real-world contexts. He emphasized adaptability and integrity as key differentiators in the competitive landscape, and highlighted the importance of building lasting, genuine networks.

Director's Message: The Bamboo Lesson - Growth Starts Underground

Director Dr. Y. Lakshman Kumar shared an insightful message titled The Bamboo Lesson: Growth Starts Underground. He emphasized that true growth, like that of bamboo, requires a strong foundation and the patience to nurture unseen progress before reaping visible success. His message, encapsulated in the L-E-A-R-N framework, urged graduates to lay strong foundations, prepare diligently, and cultivate relationships for long-term growth and achievement.

Honoring Excellence

The ceremony also celebrated individual achievements. Gold Medals were awarded to top-performing students, with Madhuri Kalakuntla recognized as the overall topper of the course as well as the Finance discipline. Dorcus Lilly Bonam, B. Maya, and Molleti Teja were honored for their excellence in Marketing, HR, and overall all-round performance, respectively.

The Lakshya 2024 Convocation Ceremony was a tremendous success, filled with inspiration, pride, and a forward-looking vision for the future. VVISM extends its heartiest congratulations to the graduating class and best wishes for their future endeavors.

