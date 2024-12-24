Vishwashanti Gurukul World School Hosts Dr. Kiran Bedi as Chief Guest for Annual Day 2024

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Vishwashanti Gurukul World School, Pune celebrated its Annual Day 2024 with a magnificent display of talent, culture, and creativity, featuring Dr. Kiran Bedi as the esteemed chief guest. The event left the audience in awe of the student’s hard work and enthusiasm, showcasing an exquisite blend of performances and awards that embody the school's philosophy of holistic development and global citizenship.

The program commenced with a warm welcome address by Vice Principal Mr. Arpit Sharma, who set an uplifting tone for the evening. This was followed by the heartfelt World Peace Prayer, a unique tradition exclusive to the school that emphasises harmony and unity. The ceremonial Lighting of the Lamp symbolised knowledge and enlightenment, marking a moment of reverence and inspiration. The sacred Ganesh Vandana further enriched the auspicious beginning of the festivities.

The Curtain Raiser, titled So Many Colours, performed by EY1 and EY2 students, beautifully captured the essence of identity and unity. Their performance, We All Look Different, but Our Hearts Are the Same, brought a vibrant burst of joy and optimism to the stage. The Australian Chair Dance creatively blended tradition with innovation, reflecting diversity and universality.

The evening also recognized academic excellence through the Academic Toppers Reward, honoring the achievements of the school's brightest minds. Additionally, the Sports Achievement segment celebrated young athletes who brought pride to the school.

A highlight of the evening was the inspiring address by distinguished guest Dr. Kiran Bedi. Her words of wisdom and stories of perseverance encouraged students to dream beyond boundaries and transform challenges into opportunities for growth. She emphasized the importance of education in shaping futures and encouraged parents and teachers to collaborate in guiding students toward their higher purpose.

PYP 1 students captivated the audience with their graceful Hawaiian Dance, symbolizing shared values that unite people across cultures. PYP 2's rendition of John Lennon's timeless song Imagine resonated deeply with its message of hope for global harmony, unity, and peace.

Cultural diversity was seamlessly woven into the program with several performances. The Indian Classical Group Song offered a soulful tribute to India's rich heritage, while a Tribute to Raj Kapoor honored the legendary filmmaker whose vision resonated with the ideals of the school's founder, Professor Dr. Vishwanath Karad.

The Maori Haka Dance embodied passion, strength, and unity, pulsating with cultural significance. The Afro Jazz Dance celebrated rhythm and movement through a fusion of African rhythms and modern expression. A compelling drama presented themes of non-violence, peace, and brotherhood through gestures and storytelling that transcended cultural boundaries.

Further enriching the evening were performances like the Russian and French Dance, highlighting cross-cultural appreciation, while the Japanese Dance showcased grace and storytelling connected to nature and spirituality.

The Annual School Report presented by Head Boy Rohan George and Head Girl Shreya provided an opportunity to reflect on the school's achievements, growth, and milestones over the past year. Musical performances such as the Drum Circle and Guitar showcased rhythm and harmony, creating an auditory image of a world filled with compassion.

The heartwarming performance of We Are the World, a timeless anthem of unity and hope, reminded attendees of the power of togetherness in creating a better future. The grand Fusion & Culmination performance brought together various styles and themes, demonstrating interconnectedness through music and movement.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by PYP Coordinator Ms. Dimpal Juneja, followed by a passionate rendition of the National Anthem.

The Annual Day 2024 was more than just an event; it was an unforgettable experience celebrating creativity, learning, and cultural appreciation. Each performance illuminated the incredible potential of students as they shone on a global stage. As the curtains closed, attendees departed with pride and joy, eagerly anticipating another year filled with excellence and innovation.

About Vishwashanti Gurukul World School:

Vishwashanti Gurukul World School is an IB Continuum School located in Pune, Maharashtra. The school integrates traditional Indian values with modern educational practices, offering a comprehensive curriculum from Nursery to Grade XII. Its mission is to nurture well-rounded individuals equipped for global challenges through innovative teaching methods and a focus on holistic development..

About Chief Guest Dr. Kiran Bedi:

Dr. Kiran Bedi is a distinguished leader known for her pioneering work in public service as India’s first female Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. A celebrated author and motivational speaker, Dr. Bedi has dedicated her life to social reform and empowering individuals through education and community service. Her inspiring journey emphasizes perseverance, integrity, and transformative education. As chief guest at the Annual Day celebration, Dr. Bedi shared her insights on overcoming challenges while encouraging students to dream big.

Contact Information:

Vishwashanti Gurukul World School (VGWS)

Pune, Maharashtra, India 412201

Phone: +020-67560100 | +91-7897894804

Website: www.mitgurukul.com

Email: admissions@mitgurukul.com

