Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO To Open On 6th September

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6: Since 2015, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited has been a key player in sectors such as highways, airports, smart cities, irrigation, buildings and factories, mining, railways, etc. The company's successful track record positions it well for its Initial Public Offering (IPO), with plans to raise Rs 106.21 crores by issuing 65,16,000 new shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited has established a price band of Rs. 155 to Rs. 163 per share. The company's shares will open for subscription on Friday, September 6, 2024, and close on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. These shares will be listed on the NSE SME, with the expected listing date being Friday, September 13, 2024.

Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised to fund capital expenditure to purchase additional equipment, meet working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, the shares for the Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO are anticipated to be allotted, and on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the allottees. The IPO comprises 50% of the net issue for QIB, 35% for retail investors, and 15% of the net issue for the NII segment.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs. 1.304 lakh, considering the minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 1600 shares, with a total investment of Rs. 2.608 lakh at the upper price band.

Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited's reported total revenue for FY 24 is Rs. 349 crs with a PAT of Rs. 26.68 crs.

The services of Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited include the rental of road construction machinery as well as the trade and reconditioning of these machines.

With a strong commitment to quality and the use of modern and advanced machinery, Vision Infra Equipment Solutions Limited has earned a reputation for excellence. The company's services are trusted by many leading and renowned companies in India, and it has contributed to several prestigious projects across the country.

