Visionary Entrepreneur Vinod Dugar's Ambitious Quest to Revolutionize Football in India Gains Momentum

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], October 18: In a bold and visionary move that promises to reshape the Indian sports landscape, Vinod Dugar, Co-Promoter of RDB Group and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Malawi in Kolkata, has embarked on an extraordinary journey by establishing the Inter Kashi Football Club (Inter Kashi FC). His mission is to breathe new life into Indian sports, particularly football, by developing grassroots talent and enhancing the quality of life for youth.

Inter Kashi FC represents more than a football club; it embodies a commitment, a promise, and a vision for the future of Indian football. It stands as the first National-Level Football Club in Uttar Pradesh, setting new standards for football development in the region. Under Dugar's dynamic leadership, Inter Kashi FC focuses on world-class infrastructure development, strategic global collaborations, and substantial investments aimed at creating a thriving football ecosystem. The vision extends to providing opportunities for aspiring players and ensuring top-class facilities for grassroots programs, with the long-term goal of elevating the sport's overall quality.

Dugar's vision goes beyond on-field success; it's about nurturing and incubating new and young talent. A groundbreaking collaboration with Atletico de Madrid has positioned Inter Kashi FC as a hub for talent development in India, offering its players access to world-class training facilities and expertise, raising their game to international standards.

"India's passion for football is undeniable. With its inclusivity and surging popularity, exemplified by India's ascent into the Top 100 FIFA rankings, football became an irresistible choice," said Vinod Dugar, adding that sports have the capacity to not only improve the quality of life for youth by providing a viable career option but also through enhancing overall physical and mental health.

Inter Kashi FC's ambition extends to building a highly competitive squad capable of excelling at the highest level. They have scouted talent not only from grassroots but also internationally, creating a melting pot of diverse abilities. Collaborations with top coaches and the implementation of sports science ensure that players not only win matches but also realize their full potential.

Looking ahead, Dugar envisions Inter Kashi's participation in this year's I league - Premier 2 tournament and the establishment of Grassroot Football Academies across Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Atletico de Madrid, known as Atletico de Bharat. Their goal is to produce the country's best footballing talents within a tentative five-year timeline, marking a lasting legacy in the state and the nation's footballing history.

Dugar's contributions to Indian sports extend beyond football. Through Avimukta Sports, he aims to revolutionize the sporting landscape further. He affirmed, "We want the youth of India, and more particularly Uttar Pradesh, to consider football as a career option. We at Avimukta are not limiting ourselves to football but also in the coming days shall focus on Beach Soccer, Futsal, amongst other sports."

Beyond sports, Dugar is dedicated to creating a positive impact on society. He focuses on education, healthcare, and community development through institutions like Kusum Devi Sunderlal Dugar Jain Dental College and Hospital, Stem World School, and The Aryans School, ensuring that education reaches marginalized sections of society.

As Inter Kashi continues to evolve, Dugar's goals remain clear - to strengthen the club's position as a league leader, push boundaries, and strive for excellence. The journey ahead promises to transform the football landscape in Uttar Pradesh and across India, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of football lovers.

