Visit Surendrapuri - Get Sweet Memory

Surendrapuri is a religious tourism destination located near Hyderabad, Telangana, India in Yadadri-Bhongir District. It is located 10 kms from Bhongir Railway Station and 2 kms from yadadri Bus terminal. Sprawled across 3 km of walk-ways, it features thousands of beautiful sculptures and depicting key events from Ramayana, Mahabharatha, Bhagavadgita, Life of Buddha etc., It is described as India's biggest Mythological, spiritual cultural museum. The objective is to present, preserve and promote the cultural heritage as portrayed in ancient Indian classics to contemporary society in an interesting and captivating presentation.

AIM: Increase visitor-centric satisfaction and diffuse the epistemological experience.

VISION: To inspire Humanity both spiritually & culturally

MISSION: A - Ambition in creating new ideas and technologies

* I - Innovation in creating an energetic, positive results-driven environment* M - Mission in Providing accurate date information Tagline: Timeless and Priceless Centre

Highlights: Paradigm shift from old Museology approach (Behaviourist) to New Museology approach (Constructivist). This concept innovated the Socio-Cultural activity theory.

1. PANCHAMUKHA HANUMAN & SHIVA

Upon entering, we are all greeted by Two Humongous statues of Panchamukha Shiva and Panchamukha Hanuman which are 60 ft. tall each. Panchamukha Hanuman has 5 Faces - Vanara, Narasimha, Garuda, Varaha, Hayagreeva & Panchamukha Shiva represents PanchaBhoothas and Panchatatwas - Sadyojatha, Vamadeva, Aghoradeva, Tatpurushadeva, Eeshaana deva.

2. NAGAKOTI

Situated atop the Nagadri Hill, it is a gigantic 101 ft. Shivalinga encircled by kaalasarpa. This Shrine is most powerful that just by pradakshina one can attain salvation from ill effects of Nagadosha, Kujadosha and Kalasarpa dosha.

3. NAVAGRAHA TEMPLES

Navagrahas reside in individual temples along with presiding and corresponding deities and their divine consorts and vahanas. All details about pujas for particular graha is explained clearly and there is a facility for performing Navagraha homam for eradication of evil.

4. NAKSHATRA & RAASIVANAM

There is a 27 star sacred forest & Dwadasha Raasi Vanam available for eradication of evils and looking for prosperity.

5. DWADASHA JYOTHIRLINGAS & ASHTADASHA SAKTHI PEETAS

Dwadasha Jyothirlingas (Radiance from lingas) and Ashtadasha Sakthipeetas are simply eye catching enrichment.

6. CELESTIAL SAPTHALOKAS

The fantastic and fabulous sapthalokas - 7th Heaven & 7 Celestial worlds like Brahma, Vishnu, Shiva, Naga, Indra, Yama, Pathala lokam are astounding, amazing and astonishing.

7. MAYASABHA

A hall of illusions proposed by Lord Krishna and created by Architect MAYA.

8. KSHEERA SAGARA MADHANAM

Churning of the ocean by Devas and Asuras to produce Ambrosia - the nectar of immortality.

9. ASHOKA VANAM

A garden in lanka where sita was made to stay.

10. MAHISHASURA MARDHINI

Warrior goddess slaying the demon Mahishasura.

11. VAIKUNTAM

Enter Lord Vishnu celestial world through 7 magnificent portals.

12. LORD SHIVA

Step into Mount Kailash, the holy abode of Lord Shiva.

13. VISHWAROOPAM

36 ft. High Sculpture of Lord Krishna enlightening Arjuna with the message of Bhagvadgita.

14. AUGMENTED REALITY TECHNOLOGY

Greatest innovative game-changing ART of Narasimha Swamy - the 4th Incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

15. Spectacular mesmerising PADMAVYUHAM, BALA BHARATHAM, DURYODHANA JALASTHAMBHANAM, PARVATHI KALYANAM, DASAAVATHAARAALU, DAKSHAYAJNA VIDWAMSAM, LANKINI VADHA, HANUMAN PRASADAM make all of us ebullient and exuberant.

Message to the Society

- Protect the culture, Respect the traditions, Follow the ethics, Imbibe the values.- Codifies the beliefs and safeguards morality. Future Plans and Ambitions

- Multilingual website, Ecotourism, Tourism partnerships, Push notifications, GIF's, Podcasts, guided tour apps.- Towards Mission-driven metrics & METAGENIE. PERSON VIS-A-VIS PERSONALITY

The personality rather than the person behind this dream project is Sri Kundha Sathyanaryana Guru who was a DOER rather than DREAMER & the legacy continues with Smt. Prathibha who is a 'WARRIOR' not a 'WORRIER'.

So, a great WOW (Wonderful Outstanding Work) to 'SURENDRAPURI'

- B.LAKSHMIKANTHAM (IAS) RETD. Former District Collector, Krishna.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor