Vistara Airlines Slashes Flight Operations by 10% Amid Pilot and Crew Shortage

Vistara airlines announced its decision to scale back flight operations by approximately 10 percent. This reduction equates to approximately 25-30 flights being suspended on a daily basis. The move comes as the airline seeks to navigate through the challenges posed by a shortage of pilots and crew, underscoring its efforts to effectively manage the ongoing crisis.

The airline, a collaborative effort between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had originally planned to execute over 300 flights daily for its summer schedule. Nevertheless, the operational efficiency was significantly hampered as pilots collectively called in sick, staging a protest against the strenuous roster and the revised salary structure. These disruptions occurred ahead of Vistara's anticipated merger with Air India, further complicating flight schedules.

We are carefully scaling back our operations by around 25-30 flights per day, i.e. roughly 10% of the capacity we were operating. This will take us back to the same level of flight operations as at the end of February 2024, and provide the much-needed resilience and buffer in the rosters, the company announced in a statement.

All the affected passengers have already been re-accommodated on other flights, as applicable," the company said, adding that the on-time performance has improved. Over a span of three days starting April 1, the carrier had to cancel upwards of 125 flights. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation regulator, intervened by requesting the airline to provide a daily report detailing flight cancellations and delays.