VITS Hotels and Resorts expansion is all set to create thousands of jobs and contribute to the growth of the local economies in each destination from South to North India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: VITS Hotel and Resorts announces a major expansion plan, with the opening of new properties in key locations across the country. The move comes as the renowned hotel chain seeks to meet the growing demand for popular tourist and business destinations in India. The three newly launched properties are located at Sector 44 in Noida, Dhava Road in Sasan Gir, and Kudroli in Mangalore. Each property will offer an exceptional guest experience with world-class amenities and unparalleled service.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio of hotels and resorts,” said Dr. Vikram Kamat, The Founder and Chairman of the Vitskamats Group. “Our goal is to offer guests unforgettable hospitality experiences in some of the most beautiful locations in the country. We believe that our new properties will help us achieve this goal and meet the growing demand for comfortable accommodation and excellent food and service .”

With the leadership of Dr. Vikram Kamat, VITS Hotels and Resorts have a strong track record of successful hotel and resort developments, and its expansion plan is a testament to its commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry. This expansion plan is set to create thousands of jobs in the hospitality industry, providing opportunities for local residents and contributing to the growth of the local economies in each destination.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor