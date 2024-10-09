Vittag Honored with Most Trusted Luggage Brand in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Vittag was honored with the prestigious Most Trusted Luggage Brand in India Award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. This notable event, hosted by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the exceptional leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, recognizes innovation and excellence across diverse industries. It brings together influential leaders to celebrate significant achievements and meaningful contributions.

Vittag is an organization committed to quality and efficiency, with a strong emphasis on customer engagement. Their mission and vision are integral to the business, ensuring that core values are reflected in every aspect. With world-class infrastructure and delivery mechanisms, Vittag boasts an impressive capacity to deliver a vast number of luggage units annually. Their dedication to excellence positions them as a leader in the industry.

Upon receiving the award, the representative expressed their gratitude by saying, "This recognition inspires us to continue striving for excellence in every piece of luggage we create."

The awards ceremony was enhanced by the attendance of Padma Shree awardee Raveena Tandon, who was the distinguished Chief Guest. Her presence added a touch of elegance and glamour, enriching the festive atmosphere and celebrating the accomplishments of the evening. Numerous leaders from various industries were acknowledged for their significant contributions. The event was skillfully emceed by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a prominent personality whose engaging charm kept the audience engrossed throughout the event. Among the noteworthy awards, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited was recognized as the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company, while Smile Foundation received the accolade for the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development, honoring its impactful efforts in empowering youth.

The success of the event was made possible through the collaboration of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

From an impressive pool of over 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. thoughtfully selected over 100 winners from various sectors, including Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. The event also celebrated remarkable talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and social media influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has gained recognition for its commitment to acknowledging excellence and innovation across diverse sectors. Collaborating with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a frontrunner in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower consistently raises the bar for industry accolades. Established in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to bolster their online presence and brand visibility. Since its establishment, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have served as a prestigious platform to honor industry excellence and innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured Sonali Bendre, while the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, showcased Padma Shree awardee Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. continues to uphold its mission of celebrating exceptional accomplishments across industries, consistently setting new standards of excellence and inspiration.

