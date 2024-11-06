Vivanta Stays-Redefining Luxury Villa Rentals Across India

New Delhi [India] November 5: Vivanta Stays, a premier villa rental brand, is revolutionizing the luxury travel experience in India with its expansive portfolio of over 400 meticulously curated villas. Recognized by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, and MTDC, Vivanta Stays has quickly become synonymous with exceptional hospitality, exclusivity, and personalized service.

A New Standard in Luxury Travel

From the pristine beaches of Alibaug to the serene hills of Igatpuri, Vivanta Stays offers handpicked properties that blend modern luxury with local charm. Each villa is thoughtfully designed to provide a private sanctuary for guests, featuring world-class amenities such as private pools, manicured lawns, and breathtaking views.

“Our mission at Vivanta Stays is to offer our guests an unparalleled stay experience where luxury meets comfort. We aim to create lasting memories by providing exceptional service and bespoke experiences,” said Yashraj Goyal Founder of Vivanta Stays.

Exclusive Properties & Tailored Experiences

Vivanta Stays' portfolio includes iconic properties like the The Ray and Villa Beira Mar in Alibaug, as well as the serene Lake Arches in Igatpuri. Each property offers unique experiences, from beachfront retreats to hillside escapes, catering to every traveler's desire for comfort and exclusivity.

Seamless Booking Experience

With a user-friendly website and a vibrant Instagram presence boasting over 51,000 followers, Vivanta Stays ensures a seamless booking experience. Guests can explore properties, view detailed descriptions, and make secure bookings with ease.

Commitment to Excellence

What sets Vivanta Stays apart is its commitment to excellence. The brand takes pride in offering personalized services, including on-site staff to cater to every need, gourmet meal options, and tailored experiences for special occasions like bachelorette parties, family reunions, and corporate retreats.

About Vivanta Stays

Founded in 2019, Vivanta Stays has quickly established itself as a leader in the luxury villa rental market in India. With properties across scenic destinations, the brand is dedicated to delivering memorable experiences, combining the comforts of home with the luxuries of a five-star retreat.

